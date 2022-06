PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia DA’s Office announced charges against the DoorDash delivery driver accused of shooting a teenage employee at a Northeast Philly Chick-fil-A on Monday night. Police say it was a shot fired at random in the direction of the Chick-fil-A restaurant that struck a worker in the leg. And it was all over a milkshake. Tyquan Austin is charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and reckless endangerment. The DA’s office says he has no prior convictions in Philadelphia County, but it appears he has prior contacts with law enforcement in surrounding counties. Credit: CBS3 Authorities...

