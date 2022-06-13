ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

It's hot - really, really hot in East Central Indiana. What you need to know

By Robin Gibson, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chgAd_0g9Aau9H00

MUNCIE, Ind. — It's not officially summer until June 21, but it's about to feel like summer — oppressively so — for the next few days.

Monday will be warm enough, up to 89 degrees with a chance of thunderstorms, but the National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Wednesday for an area including Delaware, Henry, Randolph and Madison counties. The combination of high temperatures in the upper 90s and humidity could make it feel as hot as 107 degrees, according to the NWS website.

Cool at the pool: Here's when public pools and splash pads are open this summer

Jay and Blackford counties, meanwhile, are under a heat advisory from noon Monday until noon Tuesday, when it could feel as hot as 104 degrees, and then an excessive heat watch — likely to be upgraded to a warning — from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening, when heat index values up to 112 degrees are possible, according to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.

The city of Muncie on Monday afternoon tweeted a list of cooling stations:

While the weather is so hot and humid, people should take precautions including:

  • Drink plenty of fluids.
  • Stay in air-conditioned spaces and out of the sun.
  • Don't leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.
  • Check up on relatives and neighbors.
  • When possible, reschedule strenuous activities, especially outdoors, to early morning or evening. When working outdoors, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas.—
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Contact content coach Robin Gibson at ragibson@gannett.com or 765-213-5855. Follow her on Twitter @RobinGibsonTSP.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: It's hot - really, really hot in East Central Indiana. What you need to know

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

Milder temperatures and lower humidity are moving into central Indiana

The average high temperature this time of year is 82°, and Thursday was the fourth consecutive 90° day for Indianapolis. A cold front will move across the state Friday morning and cooler, drier air will settle in and lower temperatures and dewpoints through the weekend. We’ll have sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s through Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wboi.org

Northeast Indiana endured a "derecho" Monday night

Heavy thunderstorms battered northeast Indiana Monday night, damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power just as record high temperatures showed up in the area. Three rounds of storms began Monday afternoon, but the biggest roared through around 10 p.m. That storm has been declared a derecho by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Northeast Indiana storm damage

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – As severe weather rolled through northeast Indiana overnight Monday, WANE 15 viewers sent in footage. WANE 15 Meteorologist Adam Solarczyk captured the above video in southwest Fort Wayne. Steuben County REMC posted to their Facebook page Monday night reporting more than 1,000 customers were...
WRBI Radio

Storms wreak havoc on parts of SE Indiana

SOUTHEASTERN IN — The area was hit by strong-to-severe storms Monday afternoon. A tree on the Hillcrest Golf Course in Batesville that was along a fence line next to a house was knocked down and took out power lines in the Walnut Street area near Kipper. Power was interrupted...
BATESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Blackford County, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Delaware State
County
Henry County, IN
City
Madison, IN
City
Muncie, IN
County
Delaware County, IN
County
Madison County, IN
County
Randolph County, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana storm damage: Power may not be restored for days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Utility crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after storms Monday knocked out electricity throughout northeast Indiana. Some people may not have power restored until later this week. I&M has estimated the time of full restoration to be June 16 at...
WIBC.com

What Are The Most Extreme Temperatures On Record In Indiana?

Hot enough for ya? It’s about to get hotter. Indianapolis hasn’t reached a 90 degree day yet this year but that is about to change. WISH TV reports,. “A large dome of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be the perfect set up for hot temperatures next week. Forecast highs next week are into the low and middle 90s. Middle and upper 90s are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Will the power stay on during Indiana’s heat wave?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major test of the electrical grid is coming this week as temperatures approach record-high territory. I-Team 8 asked local electric power providers: Will the system meet demand when it hits the peak?. The bottom line, the electrical grid — or at least the people keeping...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Things to do in Delaware County this weekend (June 17-19)

This Father's Day weekend, June 17-19, those looking for things to do may be in luck. There are a plethora of events taking place in Muncie, Indiana, and the surrounding Delaware County areas. Below is a list of a handful of events, along with a brief description of each:. Shrek...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackford
WANE-TV

‘Just decimated’: Storm knocks down The Plex dome

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The severe storm that ripped through northeast Indiana late Monday leveled the large dome of the south complex of The Plex. The large white dome at 5702 Engle Road was left deflated in the hot sun Tuesday, hours after nearly 100 mph winds tore through the area. The weather event has been classified as a derecho by the National Weather Service.
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

5 Ideas for a Quick Summer Time Getaway in Indiana

School is out and there is no better time to pack up the kids and head out for a weekend getaway. Indianapolis’ central location puts us smack-dab in the middle of the action when it comes to family-friendly destinations. Here are just a few of our favorites:. Places in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Seven Noblesville couples reflect on 50 years being embraced by “special city”

We didn’t realize it at the time, but Noblesville was a very special place in the last half of the 70s when we all moved to town. It seemed like a far drive through mostly undeveloped Hamilton County to get to the County Seat – population 14,000. Our wives occasionally complained that it was too far to drive to the shopping and dining that they were accustomed to.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
cbs4indy.com

2 Indiana restaurants make DoorDash’s Most Loved list

Two Indiana restaurants have been recognized as being among the best of the best, in a new list by DoorDash. The food delivery service announced its first ever awards list honoring the 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022. The qualifying businesses are not only...
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Gillman Home Center to break ground on their new home center

Gillman Home Center will be breaking ground on their new Shelbyville location with a formal ceremony on June 23, at 1pm. Based in Batesville, Gillman Home Center is excited to begin construction on their 16th location right here in Shelbyville. With the current supply chain lead times and construction timelines, they are hopeful for a Winter 2022 / 2023 soft opening of the new store.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – Someone bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Kokomo. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. The ticket was purchased at Village Pantry #5574 located at 420 E. Morgan St. in Kokomo. The winning numbers for the June 13 […]
KOKOMO, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy