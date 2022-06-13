ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lo Steele making a name for herself at Waterfront Blues Festival

By Ken Boddie
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Waterfront Blues Festival is less than three weeks away and we are counting down the days!

The festival is truly a family affair– there’s lots for all ages to see and do. And several of the musicians you’ll see on stage actually grew up going to the blues fest.

Lo Steele has been on stage with her mom, LaRhonda Steele, many times. This year she’s making a name for herself!

