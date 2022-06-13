ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Naked man found in stolen utility truck following Colleton Co crash

By Lindsay Miller
 4 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are in the hospital following a high-speed crash in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies were responding to a reported domestic dispute on Wells Lane when dispatchers were advised that the scene escalated.

A man at the scene stole a utility truck, fled the area, and hit an SUV.

Authorities say the truck then jumped a ditch and drove through a cemetery.

The utility truck was found heavily damaged on Doctors Creek Road.

Deputies reported a naked man in the passenger seat. When Deputies attempted to assist the man, the driver began fighting with the deputies.

Both were subdued by law enforcement.

The naked man was taken to Colleton County Medical Center for treatment.

The female driver of the SUV hit in the incident was treated at the scene for minor injuries and then transported to Colleton Medical Center.

The Sheriff’s Office and SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

