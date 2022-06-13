ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Pump the Brakes; 9 Reasons an Electric Car Takeover Really Isn’t Happening Just Yet

By Nathaniel Ehinger
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are we getting ahead of ourselves with the electric car movement? Here are some reasons you might not drive an EV just yet. The post Pump the Brakes; 9 Reasons an Electric Car Takeover Really Isn’t Happening Just Yet appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 2

CNET

The Total Cost of Owning an Electric Car Is Its Secret Weapon

This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. If you're waiting for longer range, faster charging and lower sticker prices before buying an EV,...
BBC

Electric car rapid charging costs soar, says RAC

The cost of rapidly charging an electric car has risen sharply as energy costs soar, the RAC has said. However, electric car charging still remains cheaper than petrol and diesel, the motoring organisation said. Rises in electricity and gas prices, in part since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are behind the...
Benzinga

10 Of The Worst Cars Ever Made

Among the thousands of car models, names like the Ford Mustang and the Porsche 911 stand out as some of the most iconic vehicles ever created. On the other hand, certain cars have been produced that have come off as ridiculous in the long run in terms of design, safety, aesthetics, and feel.
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
Truth About Cars

Goodyear Recalls Tire Nobody Uses Anymore

Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 intended for commercial delivery vehicles and RVs nearly two decades after the last one was manufactured. The company’s G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) since December of 2017 and the recall comes in the wake of years of lawsuits alleging the rubber contributed to a series of fatal accidents dating back to 1998.
CBS DFW

Ford issues 3 recalls including one for engine fire risk

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is asking the owners of some 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs involving three separate recalls, including one advising to park outdoors because of an engine fire risk.Ford says in government documents posted May 19 that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.But the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned. It's recommending that the SUVs be parked outdoors and away from buildings....
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
MotorBiscuit

How Quickly Do EV Batteries Degrade?

While EVs are growing more popular each day, there are still some big concerns with EVs. One problem concerning consumers are the EV batteries. How quickly do they degrade? The post How Quickly Do EV Batteries Degrade? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You

The Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla are both on the list of the deadliest cars in America. However, it is mostly due to the volume of the cars on the list. The post Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Lewis Hamilton's Collection

Lewis Hamilton's car collection is worth millions of dollars, but one car stands out as his pièce de résistance when it comes to its sheer value and significance. The record-holding Formula One Champion has amassed quite an eclectic array of exotic vehicles, including many one-off unique models that are worth massive amounts of cash. As Hamilton told The Sunday Times, his collection includes masterpieces such as a rare '66 Shelby Cobra 427 vetted by the late Carroll Shelby himself.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

113K+
Followers
29K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

