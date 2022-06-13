ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

4-year-old killed in southern Ohio shooting

By Joe Clark
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZY8E_0g9AZ3qu00

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a shooting that left a child dead late Sunday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Grant Street on the report of shots fired. A second call stated that someone at the residence had been shot, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Carrying a gun without a permit now legal in Ohio

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 4-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. The child was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101 or the detective division at 740-354-1600

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Huntington Twp. responds to car into tree that injures one

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency crews in Ross County helped a woman who had crashed her car Thursday. It happened at around 7 p.m. on Liberty Hill Road near route 772. Officials said the woman was driving when she lost control around a curve and hit a tree. She was badly bruised and hit her nose on the steering wheel. Her car was heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

16 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 10 and returned 16 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24. Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted on:. Improperly Handling Firearms in a...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

16 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictiments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 16 Public Indictments. An indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. HERMAN DESHAWN BETHEA, 24. Huntington, West Virginia, was indicted...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Portsmouth, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Community mourns the death of Zsailynn Conley

NEW BOSTON, OH (WOWK) – A community in southern Ohio gathered to remember the boy who was killed in a shooting. The death of 4-year-old Zsailynn Conley left the community heartbroken. Wednesday night, the Roots Childcare Center, where Zsailynn attended daycare, held a candlelight vigil at Millbrook Park to honor his life. Support for the […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Shooting#Southern Ohio#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced to prison after multiple DUIs

POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced for DUI offenses in Mason County. According to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Seth Gaskins’ Office, Trenton Tolliver, 41, of Point Pleasant was convicted for a felony count of “DUI Third or Subsequent Offense” in Mason County Circuit Court. Gaskins says Tolliver was […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe are investigating a reported shooting that occurred Monday afternoon. Reports say officers responded to the area of North Bridge Street behind Chip’s Drive-Thru after a caller said people had exchanged gunfire near the business. Witnesses at the scene told police that two...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads not guilty in Meigs County Easter murder

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One of the men charged with murder in a deadly Meigs County shooting in 2021 has pleaded not guilty in court. Keontae Nelson, 20 of South Charleston, appeared in Meigs County Court today, Tuesday, June 14. He is one of three defendants charged in the death of 25-year-old Kane Roush, […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Vigil on Wednesday for 4-year-old Zsailynn Amari Conley

NEW BOSTON, OHIO (WOWK) — A candlelight vigil will be held for 4-year-old Zsailynn Amari Conley, who was fatally shot shortly before midnight on Sunday in Portsmouth, Ohio. The vigil will be held at Millbrook Park in New Boston, Ohio, on Wednesday at 8 p.m. “We are devastated at the loss of Zsailynn Amari Conley. […]
NEW BOSTON, OH
WDTN

3-minute tornado hit central Ohio on Monday: National Weather Service

The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with a touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling nearly two miles, with wind speeds hitting 90 miles per hour. No one was hurt or killed while the tornado moved through Pike County, according to NWS.
WILMINGTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ironton arson investigation leads to arrest

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — The Ironton Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly started a house fire in Ironton on Monday. According to police, 42-year-old Kendrick Jones started a house fire in the 900 block of Adams Street around 12:40 a.m. Ironton PD talked to multiple eyewitnesses who identified the man as someone they […]
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Coroner’s office locates family of woman who died

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond posted on social media Monday night that the family of a deceased woman who was living in Ashland has been found. Hammond extended his thanks to those who helped find the next of kin for Mary Noellen Summer, who was originally from the Columbus, Ohio area.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Person flown to Columbus after shooting in Chillicothe

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A person is in critical condition after allegedly being shot on Sunday night. It happened in Chillicothe at around 10 p.m. when the person walked into the emergency room at the local hospital. Deputies said the person told them they were shot on Walnut Street...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

4-year-old dead after shooting in Portsmouth

UPDATE (7:51 p.m. on Monday, June 13): 13 News is learning new details about a deadly shooting that happened just before midnight on Sunday. Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer says that Zsailynn Conley was with a parent on the porch of a home on Grant St. when he was fatally shot in the chest area. […]
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy