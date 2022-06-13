Hastings man booked on theft charge

(Sidney) -- A fallen Fremont County deputy will be escorted back to southwest Iowa this afternoon by his fellow law enformcent officers. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they will be escorting Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson, who was killed in a Tuesday collision, from the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny at approximately 2 p.m. to the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg. The Sheriff's Office says the escort will be taking Interstate-80 to Interstate-29, then south to Hamburg. Once in town, the convoy will turn north on Main Street and proceed to the funeral home.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO