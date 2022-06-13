ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hastings man booked on theft charge

By Ethan Hewett
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Glenwood) -- A Hastings man faces a theft charge following his Sunday arrest. The Mills County...

Related
Pottawattamie County accident results in fatality

(Macedonia) -- A nine-year-old boy has died following a Pottawattamie County traffic accident. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Dye Streets in Macedonia. Authorities say the boy was riding his bicycle in the area when he was struck by a motorcycle. Responding law enforcement and paramedics administered life-saving measures and transported the boy to Mercy Hospital where he later passed. The 51-year-old driver of the motorcycle was uninjured.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
'Melvin' escorted home

HAMBURG – An escort of law enforcement officers filled Hamburg’s Main Street Wednesday as family friends, classmates and supporters of a fallen deputy showed their respect. Fire and rescue personnel were stationed along the route and dozens who gathered in town told stories of watching the boy they...
HAMBURG, IA
Nebraska man sentenced for role in woman’s kidnapping of grandkids

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska man who took part in a woman’s plan to kidnap her grandchildren was sentenced Wednesday on a weapons charge. U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Tanner Joel Leichleiter of Tekamah to eight years in prison for being a drug user in possession of 10 firearms, including an assault rifle.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#John Robert
Fallen Fremont County deputy to receive police escort back to southwest Iowa

(Sidney) -- A fallen Fremont County deputy will be escorted back to southwest Iowa this afternoon by his fellow law enformcent officers. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says they will be escorting Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson, who was killed in a Tuesday collision, from the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny at approximately 2 p.m. to the Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg. The Sheriff's Office says the escort will be taking Interstate-80 to Interstate-29, then south to Hamburg. Once in town, the convoy will turn north on Main Street and proceed to the funeral home.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Glenwood Police reports drug-related arrest

(Glenwood) -- A Centerville man faces charges following his arrest in Glenwood over the weekend. Glenwood Police say 31-year-old Ayokunle Lijadu was arrested Monday on two counts of possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 3rd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. The suspect is being held in the...
GLENWOOD, IA
Sarpy County responds to road rage call, arrest suspect

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Sarpy County Sheriff cruisers collided responding to a road rage call Tuesday. Law enforcement was notified of an armed party in a car. They located the suspect at 84th Street and Lincoln Road. A felony traffic stop was attempted when the two responding cruisers...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
Clearfield man arrested on theft and drug charges

(Tabor) -- A Clearfield man faces theft and drug charges following a drug bust in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old James O'Connor was arrested Sunday for 5th degree theft and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver after turning himself in to authorities on outstanding warrants.
CLEARFIELD, IA
Nebraska corrections report missing Lincoln inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Tuesday night. Officials say, Gary Filip, 47, didn’t come back to the facility after his work assignment and he removed an electronic monitoring device he was wearing. It’s...
LINCOLN, NE
Lenox Woman Charged with Burglary and Assault

(Creston) A Lenox woman faces assault and burglary charges concerning an incident in Creston. Police arrested 45-year-old Shannon Lynne Cox at 1:35 a.m. on Sunday at 706 N. Cherry Street. Officers charged Cox with Assault causing serious injury and attempted burglary 1st degree. Officers transported Cox to the Union County Jail and later released her on a $26,000 cash or surety bond.
LENOX, IA
Two people injured after two-vehicle accident in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Omaha on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 12:05 p.m. near 72nd and Lake streets. One person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and the other was transported in serious condition,...
OMAHA, NE
Officials mourning after fatal accident in Iowa

SIDNEY - Law enforcement and fire and rescue agencies are mourning following a fatal accident in Fremont County Tuesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident that occurred on Highway 275 north of Hamburg at 12:38 p.m. A Fremont County Sheriff’s Office press release says Deputy Austin “Melvin”...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Officer shoots dog during investigation at Lincoln home, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer shot and killed a dog on Tuesday while conducting a follow-up investigation at a home near Manatt and 13th Streets, Lincoln Police say. Officers arrived at the home around 7:45 a.m. and spoke to the girlfriend of the man they were looking for, police say.
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha police identify victim of fatal crash involving motorcycle

OMAHA, Neb. — One person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday, according to authorities. Around 12:34 p.m., a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was northbound on 132nd Street when a 2010 Acura TSX traveling westbound attempted to cross 132nd from the Target parking lot, according to law enforcement.
OMAHA, NE
Clay County Traffic Stop Leads To Three Being Charged With Drug Offenses

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Three Omaha residents are facing drug charges after the vehicle they were in was stopped in Southern Clay County last week. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop around eight o’clock last Thursday evening on Highway 71 about three miles north of the Buena Vista County line where a smell of marijuana was reportedly found coming from inside.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
BREAKING: Fatal Fremont crash

The pandemic slowed it down, now things are heating up once again. Deadly motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation. There was a fatal accident involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon. Updated: 3 hours ago. The first courtroom face-off between Charles Herbster and Julie Slama lasted three hours but only one of...
OMAHA, NE
Police Looking For North Omaha Shooting Suspect

(Omaha, NE) -- Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting an 18-year-old in North Omaha. Police say the victim was shot near 50th and Pratt Streets just before 2:00 a.m. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.
Fatal crash involving motorcycle near Omaha Target under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near the Northwest Super Target Tuesday. Officers arrived at the store at 132nd and West Maple to respond to a crash involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with CPR in progress by Omaha Fire and...
OMAHA, NE

