When the subject is the cost of dredging, “time is money” is an especially apt adage. That explains why members of the Dare County Waterways Commission have, for a year, pushed for the state Department of Transportation to build an additional slip at South Dock to save the $20,500-per-day dredges from commuting back and forth across Hatteras Inlet. But lost time constructing the project has spiked costs, and put its future in doubt.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO