Baldwin County, AL

Heat Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-13 12:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Holmes; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southeastern Coffee County in southeastern Alabama Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Western Houston County in southeastern Alabama Western Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Central Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dothan to near Blountstown, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynn Haven, Daleville, Elba, Vernon, Bonifay, Geneva, Enterprise, Chipley, Graceville, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Dothan, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Slocomb, Newton, New Brockton and Pinckard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 104 to 109 in the afternoon. Not much relief at night as low temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southeastern Coffee County in southeastern Alabama Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Western Houston County in southeastern Alabama Western Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Central Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dothan to near Blountstown, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynn Haven, Daleville, Elba, Vernon, Bonifay, Geneva, Enterprise, Chipley, Graceville, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Dothan, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Level Plains, Slocomb, Newton, New Brockton and Pinckard. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COFFEE COUNTY, AL

