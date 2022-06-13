Heat Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Bay; Holmes; Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Northern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida Holmes County in the Panhandle of Florida Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 558 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Glenwood to 14 miles northeast of Lynn Haven, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Vernon, Santa Rosa Beach, De Funiak Springs, Bonifay, Geneva, Samson, Eglin Air Force Base, Bradford, Union, Liberty, Live Oak, Freeport, Paxton, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Wausau, Westville, Ebro, Coffee Springs and Black. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO