Boaters enjoy beautiful weather for annual New River Canoe Race

JEFFERSON — A total of 59 boats launched on Saturday as part of the 40th Annual New River Canoe Race and Family Float organized by the Friends of High Country State Parks on June 4.

All boaters started at Zaloo’s Canoes and the race finished up at the New River State Park Wagoner Access in Jefferson. The distance of the race each year is five miles.

Terry Kepple had the fastest time of all the boaters, completing the race in 49 minutes. Shawn Turlington and Jeff Gobble finished the race in their two-person canoe in 49 minutes as well. Gobble competed again by himself in a one-person canoe and finished with the third fastest time of 52 minutes. Turlington and Caitlin Ferch finished tied for third in 52 minutes in their two-person canoe. Fifth place went to Jim Hall finishing in 53 minutes.

Lance Kent had the fastest kayak time, finishing in 53 minutes. Tom Pannill, Jeff Parrish and Michael Moore all finished in a tie for second in 58 minutes.

Novice Men Kayak

Lance Kent – 53 minutes

Tom Pannill – 58 minutes

Cody Maddox – 1:02

Chris Moore – 1:15

Wade Kirby – 1:55

Joe Meyerson – 1:58

James Coble – 2:01

Andy Adams – 2:01

Rick Moser – 2:06

Joe Miller – DNF

Chandler Brown – DNF

Carter Spear – DNF

Novice Women Kayak

Erin Courtner – 1:12

Marcye Blatny – 1:30

Lisa Reynolds – 1:50

Donna Nicastro – 1:51

Margaret Mayfield – 1:51

Carol Kirby – 1:55

Kathy Adams – 1:59

Libby Coble – 2:00

Roberta Durham – DNF

Niki Weir – DNF

Julie Smith – DNF

Sherri Smith – DNF

Hannah Smith – DNF

Novice Men Canoe 2 Person

Dan Desautels, Dominik Desautels – 1:06

John Springer, Reed Springer – 1:07

Novice Women Canoe 2 Person

Britt Springer, Lilly Springer – 1:04

Novice Mixed Canoe 2 Person

Dunning Hill, Magali Turner – 1:06

Deb Bentley, Chris Bentley – 1:19

Dwight Turner, Nathalie Turner – 1:28

Novice Junior

Joey Miller – DNF

Novice Longboat

Mark Farris, Erin Farris – 1:03

Expert Men Kayak

Jeff Parrish – 58 minutes

Michael Moore – 58 minutes

Conner Farris – 1:25

Steve Kats – DNF

Expert Women Kayak

Heather Pannill – 1:01

Carla West – 1:03

Nancy Shannon – 1:07

Christie Allen – 1:11

Jan Glenn – 1:12

Expert Men Canoe 2 Person

Shawn Turlington, Jeff Gobble – 49 minutes

Shane Elliott, John Ryan – 56 minutes

Robert Franklin, Charles Franklin – 1:03

Brett Butler, Chris Tompson – 1:03

Expert Mixed Canoe 2 Person

Shawn Turlington, Caitlin Ferch – 52 minutes

Kimberly Richards, James Michael – 1:15

Barbara Greenburg, Walter Jacobus – 1:24

Expert Junior Senior

Tyler Allen, Isaac Allen – 1:04

Special Class

Larry Boozer, Sandy Boozer – 1:18

Special Class Family Float

Adam Desautels, Kiyah Desautels, Dan Desautels – 1:13

Kateland Miller, Keziah Miller, Zebadiah Miller – 1:19

Barb Shannon, Liam Shannon, Emrys Shannon – 1:56

Angela Brock, Derek Jones, Patrick Jones – 1:57

Special Class Men Canoe 1 Person

Terry Kepple – 49 minutes

Jeff Gobble – 52 minutes

Rusty Miller – 53 minutes

Jim Hall – 53 minutes