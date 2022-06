Nish Kumar has branded Boris Johnson a “lawbreaker” over his suggestion that the UK could leave the European Convention on Human Rights.On Monday (14 June), the first flight in the government’s new plans to send migrants seeking refuge in the UK to Rwanda was scheduled to take place.However, the flight was halted minutes before it was due to take off following interventions by the European Court of Human Rights.Earlier in the day, Johnson had told ITV News that the UK could pull out of the ECHR in order to force through Rwanda deportations.“Will it be necessary to change some laws...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO