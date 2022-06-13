ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

MURDER: Weekend Argument Turns Deadly In Baltimore

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
Clifton Curtis Hodges Photo Credit: Annie DeVoe

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to a shooting over the weekend, authorities say.

Clifton Curtis Hodges, 47, allegedly shot and killed Bernard Jackson II, 56, following an argument on the 3600 block of West Lexington Street at 11:58 p.m., Saturday, June 11, Baltimore Police say.

In reference to the homicide that occurred on June 11, 2022, in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street, investigators have arrested 47-year-old Clifton Curtis Hodges of Baltimore.

Hodges was transported to Central Booking where he was charged with first and second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

