Jefferson Davis Parish, LA

UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run

By KATC News
 4 days ago
Troopers have made an arrest in the fatal hit and run crash that took the life of Jerry W. Hughes.

On June 12, 2022, 64-year-old Peter E. Doland of Lake Arthur was booked with Felony Hit and Run and Careless Operation. He was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail. The crash remains under investigation.

Last week, the vehicle involved in the crash was located.

Troopers told KATC that the vehicle believed to be involved in the June 6 crash on La Hwy 1126 was located at a residence in Jeff Davis Parish. The vehicle was towed from the home and is being processed by investigators.

73-year-old Jerry W. Hughes of Welsh was killed in the crash. State Police say Hughes was riding a bicycle east on LA 1126 when he was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling east. After striking Hughes, the vehicle fled the crash scene.

