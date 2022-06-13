UPDATE: Arrest made in E. Gilman Street homicide

New Iberia Police arrested Jason Provost Sr. on Tuesday for the homicide that occurred in Lafayette Friday, June 10, 2022.

Police were called to the 100 block of E. Gilman Street, where they found Mary Elizabeth Faulk, 37, dead of a gunshot wound.

Jason was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail for second degree murder.

The circumstances of his arrest were unusual.

According to the New Iberia Police Department, he originally was arrested during a burglary in progress and allegedly gave a false name.

On Tuesday afternoon, police were called to investigate a burglary in progress in the 1700 block of Julia Street in New Iberia.

Officers found forced entry, and a suspect still inside the house. The officers, including a K-9 unit, surrounded the house and told the suspect to come out. He did after about five minutes, and was arrested.

The suspect identified himself as Cory Johnson, but while he was being processed he asked to speak to a detective about a Lafayette homicide that happened on June 10.

Detectives contacted Lafayette Police Department about the slaying of a woman on that date, and learned arrest warrants had been obtained on Jason Provost, Sr. for the charge of second degree murder.

After further investigation, it was learned the suspect had provided a false name and was positively identified as Provost.

Provost allegedly admitted to providing a false name, and was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting arrest by false information, warrant for second degree murder and warrant for Probation and Parole.