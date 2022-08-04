All the Starfield backgrounds and starting skills we've seen so far

Starfield backgrounds and starting skills give your character creation some, well, background - letting you pick a career that starts you off a set of skills. Things like chef, diplomat or combat medic that give you a pre-build starter spaceman with some advantages out of the gate. This can be things like more melee damage, extra health or carrying capacity and so on.



There's two ways to approach this - you can either use Starfield backgrounds and starting skills to fully role play you character within the world, or game the system to get some useful skills before you've even started playing. Whatever you do, it could have a significant impact on a game you could be playing for hundreds of hours. So to help you chose wisely, let's take a look at the Starfield backgrounds and starter skills we know about right now, and what mean.

How do Starfield backgrounds work?

A Starfield background essentially gives you a job like role within the world and with it some starter skills derived from that. Check the full list of Starfield backgrounds below for all the ones we know about right now, but basically each background comes with three skills - everything from increased gun damage to better lock picking, speech skills, extra health and and so on. While these might feel similar to Starfield traits , which are personality based starter perks you carry through the game, backgrounds actually give you three Starfield skills as part of your character creation. These are the more general abilities you unlock with XP and level up.

All the Starfield backgrounds we know about currently

Chef starting skills

Gastronomy - Craft special food and drink, and research additional recipes.

- Craft special food and drink, and research additional recipes. Duelling - 10% more melee damage

- 10% more melee damage Wellness - gain a extra 30 health points

The chef's cooking skills boost a few food related things boosting your health, knife skills (presumably from all the ET butchery), and unlocks extra food preparation options.

Combat Medic starting skills

Pistol certification - 10% extra pistol damage

- 10% extra pistol damage Medicine - 10% more healing from health packs

- 10% more healing from health packs Weight Lifting - extra 10kg carrying capacity

The Starfield Combat Medic background feels like a good starter for people who want to hit the ground running with damage and healing buffs, as well as a good literal lift to carrying capacity.

Cyber Runner starting skills

Pistol certification - 10% extra pistol damage

- 10% extra pistol damage Security - able to hack level 2 locks and bank two auto attempts

- able to hack level 2 locks and bank two auto attempts Persuasion - increased chance of success on speech challenges

The Cyber Runner starting skills lean into a more stealth orientated combat role with a boost to pistol damage, but better lock picking and speech skill. It suggests the pistol buff is there more for a last resort as you'll hopefully be sneaking and talking you way through problems instead.

Cyberneticist starting skills

Medicine - 10% more healing from health packs

- 10% more healing from health packs Robotics - 10% more damage dealt to robots and turrets

- 10% more damage dealt to robots and turrets Lasers - 10% more laser weapons damage

The Cyberneticist starting skills are all about fighting robots with extra damage buffs against robots and turrets. There's also extra laser weapon damage which, if Starfield works anything like, Fallout, means that class of weapon damages mechanical enemies more.

Diplomat starting skills

Persuasion - increased chance of success on speech challenges

- increased chance of success on speech challenges Diplomacy - Force a target NPC below your level to stop fighting for a time

- Force a target NPC below your level to stop fighting for a time Bargaining - Buy for 5% and sell for 10% at vendors

Unsurprisingly Diplomat starting skills are all about dealing with people, letting you win conversations more easily, get better rates with merchants and stop people fighting.

Other Backgrounds

While these are currently the only Starfield backgrounds we know about, Bethesda has revealed 16 in total. We only know these by name, however, based on the ones we have seen you can probably start to make some guesses about what some of the choices below will get you.

Beast Hunter

Bouncer

Bounty Hunter

Explorer

Gangster

Homesteader

Industrialist

Long Hauler

Pilgrim

Professor

Ronin

