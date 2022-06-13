ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Horse dies during funeral procession for MS River drowning victims

By Raeven Poole
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A funeral procession on a hot day may be the cause of death for this New Orleans horse.

The horse, named Bradley, was owned by Charbonnet Funeral Home (Mid City Carriages.)

The Humane Society of Louisiana shared the sad news on social media after receiving a call from the funeral home.

Bradley collapsed after working as the carriage horse for the hearse at the funeral of the two young river drowning victims.

Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana, says Bradley most likely succumbed to heat exhaustion and died.

No further information is available at this time.

A second line was held for Bradley Saturday night, at Tubafats Square.

Comments

Sam ford
3d ago

and the owner should be charged with animal cruelty. There was no need for that animal to die. This just proves the poor health and conditions this animal was dealing with

Reply
4
 

