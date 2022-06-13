ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Notice for Kenneth Abron

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Funeral services for Kenneth Abron, age 66, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00 a.m.,...

frontporchnewstexas.com

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Notice for Robert Wayne Anders

Funeral services for Robert Wayne Anders, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Connor Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Robert passed away on June 13, 2022, in Tyler, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Bethani Jo Tinsley

Funeral service for Bethani Jo Tinsley, age 14, of Sulphur Springs, TX, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Independence Baptist Church in Dike with Bro. Don Tinsley and Bro. Ernie Franklin officiating. Interment will follow at Connor Cemetery with Bryan Primm, Conner Hall, Michael Majors, Braden Tinsley, Brevin Tinsley, and Justin Exum serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Angels of Care Home Health, Northeast Texas Pediatrics, Dr. Dana Rice, and Dr. Joel Chapman.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for JoBeth Braden Stewart

Memorial service for JoBeth Braden “Granny” Stewart, age 82 of Como, TX will be held at a later date. Mrs. Stewart passed away on June 13, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. JoBeth was born on August 24, 1939 in Pickton, TX, to George and...
COMO, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Obituaries
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Notice for Judy S. Junell

Funeral service for Judy S. Junell, age 73, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Buddy Wiggins officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery, Pickton, TX. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Ms. Junell passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances, Tyler.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

AT HOME WITH KAYLA PRICE 6/17: Volunteering

As much as our society needs its paid employees, what about those wonderful souls who freely volunteer their time and efforts? Often these individuals contribute funds in addition to helping hands. They provide staffing, leadership, ideas, muscle, autos…you name it…there is always someone willing to help a worthy cause.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Camila Ximena Mejia

Funeral service for Camila Ximena Mejia, of Yantis, TX will be held at 2:00P.M. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Buddy Wiggins officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Camila passed away on June 10, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
YANTIS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

New and Reduced Listings!

Looking for land or rural property? These items just got reduced in price and one item is hot off the press. If you’re interested in more properties, you can also go here. 1. 15 acres near Cumby. If location and privacy are what you’re looking for…. this is IT! Serenity and wildlife abound on the gentle rolling terrain with multiple private and beautiful sites for your dream home or weekend getaway. Majestic, mature pecan trees towering over younger pecan trees, will provide years of production. Mature oak trees along with cedars provide ample shade and wildlife habitat. Completely private with no other homes in sight. Short drive up a graveled private road and less than 5 minutes to I30. 20 minutes to L-3 and within an hour of Dallas.
CUMBY, TX
NewsBreak
Obituaries
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

HCSO arrests two after alleged murder

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has taken in two individuals after an alleged murder that was discovered Tuesday. On Monday evening, HCSO stated they received a report of belongings scattered on a county road north of Sulphur Springs. At the time of their arrival, deputies located an abandoned vehicle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Linda Marie Owens

Linda Marie Owens passed from this Earth and through Heaven’s gates on June 4, 2022, at Heritage House Nursing Home in Paris, Texas. Linda was born in Hunt County on August 7, 1944. She was the daughter of Montie and Bertha Woodard Wood. She married Travis Owens of Sulphur Springs on July 20, 1962, in Hopkins County.
PARIS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County Dairy Festival 2022 Photos

Hopkins County Dairy Festival 2022 Photos
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Youth work week 2022

Every summer, church youth groups from across Hopkins County come together in fellowship and community service during “work week.” They provide home maintenance for those that are otherwise unable, and enjoy bonding and Bible Study as well. In 2022, nine homes in total are set to be renovated by Hopkins County’s servant-spirited teens.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County United Way welcomes Emily Glass as newest board member

Hopkins County United Way is pleased to welcome Emily Glass as their newest Board member. Emily will also be serving as the 2022-2023 Hopkins County United Way Campaign Chair. Following in the footsteps of Past Chair Kristy Landers Moseley, Emily has high expectations for the Campaign and looks forward to leading the charge of raising $150,000.00. With her Campaign theme of a “History of Helping,” Emily will welcome Campaign volunteers at the Workers Lunch, Wed., Sept. 21 at noon, at the Dairy Museum. Hopkins County United Way will recognize its largest donors at the Lead Donor Lunch on Wed., Sept. 28 at noon, at The Venue at two nineteen.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Venita Faye Mark

Graveside services for Venita Faye Mark, age 82, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Restlawn Memorial Park with Bro. B. J. Teer officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the grandchildren. Venita passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home. Venita was born on May 4, 1940, in Sulphur Springs the daughter of Marlin Wade Jones and Sybil Faye Cox Jones. Venita was a hairdresser for many years. She always had a smile and loved everyone she met.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area.

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

