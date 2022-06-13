ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

A new brain imaging study shows what anorexia does to a person's brain, and how weight gain appears to reverse the changes

By Rachel Hosie
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDa0K_0g9ATaLQ00
A model comparing cortical thickness in women with anorexia and women of a healthy weight. The darker areas are those with the starkest contrast, i.e. the most reduced cortical thickness in the women with anorexia.

Enigma Research Group

  • MRI scans from a recent study show how anorexia can have a "drastic" impact on the brain.
  • Women with anorexia had thinner cortical thickness, which is linked to lower intelligence.
  • Weight gain appeared to reverse the changes, researchers wrote.

A brain-imaging study on young women with anorexia found the eating disorder wears down key areas of the brain.

Researchers from various institutions in the Enigma Eating Disorders research group analyzed MRI brain scans of 685 women with anorexia and 963 healthy weight women from 22 places across the world. The women were aged between 15 and 27, with an average of 21. Most had been dealing with anorexia for about five years.

They then used those MRI scans to model the differences between the brains of healthy weight women compared to women with anorexia, and those in recovery from anorexia, as you can see in the image below.

According to the authors of the study, there were "drastic" differences in brain structure associated with general intelligence, with "significant" reductions seen in women with anorexia. The study authors said those changes were the greatest they had seen from any psychiatric disorder investigated by their group to date, including schizophrenia, depression, and OCD.

However, gaining weight appears to reverse the changes, the authors said. Previous research suggests this could happen within three months.

Underweight women had reduced cortical thickness, which is linked to lower intelligence

Women in the anorexia group had a body mass index (BMI) under 17.5 (15.4 was the average), and the control group of "healthy" weight women had a BMI above that threshold, with an average of 21.6.

Within the anorexia group, researchers also compared between the "acutely underweight" participants (described as "patients at the very beginning of weight restoration treatment") and those who were in treatment or moving towards a healthy weight.

In the brains of the participants with anorexia, researchers found "sizable" reductions in cortical thickness, subcortical volumes, and, to a lesser extent, cortical surface area. That translates to lower general intelligence, according to the researchers and previous studies .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gC2M7_0g9ATaLQ00
Models show the differences in cortical thickness and surface area between those with acute anorexia (acAN), partially restored weight (pwrAN), and the healthy weight control group (HC).

Enigma research group

Cortical reductions were greatest in those with the lowest BMIs and were less pronounced in those who were in recovery and had gained some weight, which, the researchers wrote in the study, highlights the effects of undernutrition.

Undernutrition leads to a shrinkage of the brain, lead study author Esther Walton, from the University of Bath, UK, told Insider.

"This shrinkage could indicate how 'healthy' brain cells or the connections between these brain cells are," Walton, an assistant professor in the department of psychology, said. "The reversibility of these effects, however, indicate that undernutrition does not immediately lead to cell death, which would be more permanent."

Weight gain can reverse brain changes, research suggests

Weight gain can reverse the brain changes, previous research, such as this 2021 meta-analysis , suggests.

For those who don't regain weight, how long the damage lasts is unclear and requires more in-depth study, Walton said.

The anorexia researchers underlined the importance of treatment for anorexia patients to prevent long-lasting structural brain changes.

"The drastic impact on the brain is strongly related to undernutrition and therefore rapidly changes with weight gain or treatment," researchers wrote.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Brain#Gaining Weight#Study Group#Weight Gain#Anorexia#Enigma Research Group
MedicalXpress

Study shows strong link between COVID-19 and worsening mental health

The past two years have caused widespread disruption, anxiety, loss and grief worldwide—but a new University of Otago, Christchurch, study has identified a concerning link between ongoing COVID‑19 disruption and worsening mental health for those most at risk. The international study, involving hundreds of New Zealanders, has sparked...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Having Every Morning To Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body and keeping it healthy is extremely important. In an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the leading cause of death for both American women and men.” Coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, rheumatic heart disease, and stroke are just some examples of this illness.
HEALTH
Freethink

A new treatment may cure neuropathic pain

We don’t have neurons only in the brain but all around the body. For example, sensory neurons that detect pain reach every organ in the body. Special proteins in these neurons activate when faced with a harmful stimulus and ignite the “it’s hurting” signal, which travels down the neuronal axon from the point of the stimulus to the spinal cord.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TODAY.com

Al Roker has lost more weight over the past few months with 2 simple strategies

Al Roker is living proof that a low-carb diet and a regular walking routine can have a dramatic effect on hitting long-term health goals. The TODAY weatherman shared on Monday that he has lost "about 45 pounds" in the last "several months" by eating fewer carbohydrates and sticking to his daily walks. Al, 67, has been a major advocate of TODAY's 30-day walking plan, launched June 1.
WEIGHT LOSS
Greatist

So, What’s the Best Time of Day to Take Vitamin D?

Vitamin D can be taken at any time of the day. However, many people prefer to take it in the morning to reduce the potential risk of sleep disturbances. You might not give a lot of thought to what time you take your vitamin D supplement. As long as it gets into your tummy, right? Well … not exactly.
HEALTH
Insider

Insider

459K+
Followers
29K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy