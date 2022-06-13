ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Steph Curry’s Estranged Parents Dating Previously Married To Each Other

By King Tutt
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aeVx6_0g9ATOwo00

Source: Kwaku Alston / Universal Pictures and Monkeypaw Productions

It is being reported that Steph Curry’s estranged parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, are dating people who were a married couple also. After 33 years of marriage, Sonya filed for divorce from Dell and they both claimed infidelity.

After the split, Sonya was rumored to be dating Steven Johnson. Oddly enough at this years NBA Finals, Sonya was there with Steven but the shock was her ex Dell was there with his new girlfriend who happens to be the ex of Steven. What in the “wife swap” is going on here?

See story here

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Shaunie O’Neal remarries after ex Shaq takes blame for their failed union

Shaunie O’Neal is once again a married woman. The “Basketball Wives” star and ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neal tied the knot with her fiancé, Keion Henderson, in Anguilla on Saturday. Shaunie’s three sons, Myles, 25, Shareef, 22, and Shaqir, 19, walked her down the aisle on a golf course at the Aurora resort as gospel singer Yolanda Adams performed for nearly 200 guests. “I just lost my dad in February. So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle,” the bride told People. “Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons...
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Steph Curry's 3-Year-Old, Canon, Dribbles Two Balls At Once, Just Like Daddy!

The NBA could be in serious trouble in 16 years ... 'cause Stephen Curry's 3-year-old son is already following in his papa's footsteps and showing off his incredible dribbling skills!!. Steph's wife, Ayesha, posted the clip on Tuesday ... with Canon mimicking Steph's iconic pregame ritual. "Canon Jack out here...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Sonya Curry
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
BET

Dwayne Wade Fears For Zaya Wade’s Safety As A Trans Teen

“I’m still afraid every time she leaves the house,” Dwayne Wade speaks in an interview and discusses how scary it can be raising a child who is also transgender in a world that doesn’t care about their safety. In this interview at the Time 100 summit, the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals
TMZ.com

Master P Declared Single in Divorce with Estranged Wife

Master P has been split from his estranged wife for over a decade, but he's only now been officially declared a single man in the eyes of the law. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Master P and Sonya Miller are officially no longer a couple ... it remains to be seen if their divorce is totally finalized or if they still have some things to work out.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
extratv

Chris Brown Seemingly Reacts to Rihanna’s Baby News

On Thursday, news broke that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy last week. Now, her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown is seemingly reacting to the news. Along with posting a prayer emoji and a pregnant woman emoji, he wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations.”. Brown did not tag Rihanna or name...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Marries Girlfriend In Beach Ceremony

Dog The Bounty Hunter‘s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, 34, announced on Instagram that she got married in Hawaii. Lyssa shared gorgeous snapshots from her June 3 wedding ceremony where she said “I do” to her partner Leiana Evensen. Lyssa stunned in a white over-the-shoulder dress, while Leiana wore a white button down shirt and shorts. The couple, who also each wore floral headpieces, eventually stripped down into matching white bikinis to pose for more photos in the water after the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Filmed Having 3-Way Kiss In Middle Of The Club

Bow Wow was caught on cam making out with three ladies at the club over the weekend but is now blaming it on his alter ego. The video got quite the reaction from fans, who were quick to clown Bow Wow for another one of his bizarre antics. “They kissing...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Why Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife ‘evil’

Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife “evil” for her allegedly insensitive words about his late wife Whitney Houston and treatment of his deceased children. Leolah Brown Muhammad went volcanic on Brown’s current wife, Alicia Etheredge, for insinuating in an interview with People magazine that Brown’s previous marriage to Whitney has overshadowed theirs.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now? Inside The Mom-Of-8's Life After Leaving Reality TV

It's been quite a few years since Kate Gosselin last graced the small screen, and since stepping back from the spotlight, she's managed to maintain a relatively normal life.The star, 47, rose to fame in 2007 via her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented them as they tried to raise sextuplets and a pair of twins in a suburb of Pennsylvania.The spouses eventually divorced, and after the show wrapped in 2017, she starred in her own short-lived series, Kate Plus Date, where she tried to find a new romantic partner. After it went...
TROUTMAN, NC
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Is "Shocked" That King Harris Graduated With Honors: "Celebration Is Definitely In Order"

It's a cause for celebration as the Harrises gather together as King Harris graduated high school. The world has watched as King has grown up before their very eyes thanks to reality television and social media, and now, the 17-year-old is ushering in a new era of his life's journey. On Instagram, parents T.I. and Tiny expressed their pride in King's latest accomplishment—although many received a chuckle from the Rap icon's caption.
EDUCATION
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

495
Followers
1K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy