BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, Mercy Flight announced it will host its signature fundraiser, The BASH, this fall. “We continue to provide access to high quality emergency medical transportation, and holding our BASH fundraiser is another way that we can help sustain our lifesaving mission,” said Scott Wooton, Executive Vice President. “This fundraiser is crucial for us as it helps offset the ever-increasing costs of providing Emergency Medical Service for all those in need.”

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO