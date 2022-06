Columbia is preparing to celebrate Juneteenth for the second year in a row. The COMO Juneteenth Celebration Commission has an entire weekend of fun events planned. The Reverend James Gray says last year, there was a parade. But this year, the parade is just the beginning. It starts at First Baptist Church on Broadway at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18. It ends at Douglass Park, where there will be face painting, karaoke, games and booths set up until 6:00 p.m. The Grand marshal of the parade is Battle High School, which has struggled with the loss of several students over the last year.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO