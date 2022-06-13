ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arch Manning would add millions of dollars in value to Georgia football quarterback position

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 4 days ago
UGA Students for Arch Manning ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Georgia Bulldogs fans show their support for recruiting Arch Manning who attended during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is after 2023 QB recruit Arch Manning on the recruiting trail to win more championships and more games.

But there’s a lot more to landing the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruit than just his famous name.

Beyond football, if the Bulldogs can get Manning it would also make great business sense in the value it would bring UGA’s quarterback position.

Manning is tied with Alabama Heisman Trophy-winning QB Bryce Young as having the highest NIL value among college football players and prospects at $3.1 million, per On3 Sports.

To put that into perspective, the next four highest college football NIL valuations also belong to other quarterbacks:

Georgia football makes Todd Hartley the highest-paid tight ends coach in the sport with new contract

Todd Hartley has done extraordinary work in his time with the Georgia tight ends. And he is now being compensated very well for his efforts. The Georgia tight ends coach received a contract extension through the 2023-24 season which will pay him $650,000, an increase from his previous salary of $450,000 according to an Open Records request obtained by DawgNation. The new deal makes Hartley the highest-paid tight ends coach in the country that does not have the title of offensive coordinator or co-offensive coordinator.
BREAKING: AJ Harris Makes College Decision

2023 Defensive Back AJ Harris has committed to the University of Georgia per his social media feeds.  "I'm going to forever live with my name when I die. I'm gonna stack up that money foever-ever. 100000% locked in and committed. I'm home"  Harris has been a national recruit since before ...
3 reasons Arch Manning should choose Texas football over Georgia

The clear-cut top target for second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class, the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning, is soon set to arrive on campus in Austin for his official visit this weekend. Arch’s official visit to Texas is set to likely last multiple days and it will start on June 17.
The Georgia Bulldogs have the best college town in America

The Georgia Bulldogs are in Athens, and to no one’s surprise, it is the best college town in the country. Georgia’s social media account posted a video about Athens being the best college town, and we must agree. From sports to music and food, there isn’t much that the Classic City doesn’t offer its people.
Gainesville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Gainesville, Georgia

Gainesville is known as the Queen City of the Mountains, the Poultry Capital and the Queen City of the Mountains. The 1996 Olympic rowing/kayaking event was held in Gainesville. Mode of Transport. Hall Area Transit, a public transportation system serving the City of Gainesville as well as Hall County, has...
Jericho Brown speaks in Athens

Jericho Brown is in Athens this evening: the author and poet will be inducted into the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame in a ceremony set for 6 in UGA’s Russell Special Collection Libraries. From the UGA master calendar…. Join the Hargrett Library for the induction of Jericho Brown into...
3 Wonderful Small Towns in Georgia

Georgia's small towns provide a unique insight into the state's history and culture. Every town has its own distinct character, from the charming streets of Savannah to the rolling hills of north Georgia. While some visitors may be tempted by the hustle and bustle of Atlanta, others will appreciate the slower pace of life in a small town.
Stacey Abrams wants to make average teacher salary $75,000 in Georgia

TUCKER, Ga. - The issue of teacher pay has made its way into the race for Georgia governor. Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams proposed a plan to raise the average salary of a Georgia teacher to $75,000 per year. The pay increase would be spread out over four years and cost more than $400 million per year, Abrams' campaign says.
Atlanta Rapper Trouble Laid To Rest

Atlanta rapper Trouble was laid to rest on Monday (June 13) after he was tragically shot to death on June 5. According to WAGA-TV, the funeral, which took place at House of Hope Atlanta in Decatur, Georgia, honored the rising talent born Mariel Semonte Orr. In case you missed it,...
80 Acres Farms to construct farms in NKY and Georgia

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Vertical farming company 80 Acres Farms on Tuesday announced the construction of farms in Boone County, Ky., and Covington, Ga., to meet growing consumer demand for local, fresh, pesticide-free food. 80 Acres Farms operates super-efficient indoor farms that can produce up to 300 times as...
Fetch dog park and bar is coming to Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA — Fetch Park – the trailblazing off-leash dog park bar and social hub that has been featured by the likes of The Travel Channel, ESPN, Discovery Channel, Magnolia Network, GoDaddy and more is set to open its fourth BARk location at 11440 Maxwell Road next door to Ameris Bank Amphitheatre and just a stone’s throw away from both downtown Alpharetta and North Point Mall.
Restaurant Report Card: Burger King fails with 66; Cafe Agora scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Highway 20 in Henry County, things are not exactly ok at the BK this week. The Burger King in McDonough failed with 66 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was food debris build-up on the interior of the baking oven. Plus, Whoppers and burgers were not being fully cooked and brewed tea was stored on the floor in the cooler. So, we questioned management.
80 Acres has announced its biggest farm yet, a $120M investment

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - 80 Acres is heading south. The Hamilton-based vertical farming startup will invest $120 million to build out its next location — and its largest and most expensive farm to date — in the Greater Atlanta area. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp formally announced the...
