Tulsa, OK

Post Malone coming to BOK Center this fall

By Emily Farris
 4 days ago
Concert announcement alert! Multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Post Malone is going on tour and coming to Tulsa.

The Twelve Carat Tour is set to kick off later this fall. This comes after the artist released his fourth studio album in the first week of June.

Post Malone will make a stop at the BOK Center on Friday, Oct. 28 with special guest Roddy Ricch.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online on the BOK's website. Citi cardmembers will have first access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 14, around 10 a.m. local time.

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

