Cadillac's Escalade-V Could Have Had A V16 Engine

By Gerhard Horn
 4 days ago
The Cadillac Escalade-V is Caddy's most powerful SUV ever. In fact, it's the most powerful full-size SUV on sale right now, equipped with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8, producing 682 horsepower. But did you know Cadillac was once planning a more powerful Escalade?. The current V has enough power to...

#Cadillac Escalade#V16 Engine#Gm#Vehicles#Escalade V Could#Gm Authority
