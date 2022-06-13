ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Six people, including children, thrown from SUV in fatal rollover crash in KCK

By Anna Spoerre
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

A man was killed and four children were hospitalized when an SUV carrying eight people rolled off the interstate in Wyandotte County, police said.

Emergency crews responded at about 7:35 p.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a crash report from Kansas Highway Patrol .

Wilfredo Lopez Cartagena, of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy “too fast” on the curve of the southbound Interstate 435 ramp headed to eastbound Interstate 70 when he lost control of the SUV, according to the crash report.

As he tried to regain control of the SUV, he over-corrected and the vehicle flipped, rolling multiple times on the right shoulder of the road and into the ditch, according to highway patrol.

Six of the eight passengers were thrown from the vehicle. Lopez Cartagena, who was 35, died at the scene.

A 2-year-old girl, 10-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl, 16-year-old girl, 21-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. None of the children were wearing seat belts.

A 25-year-old man was also in the vehicle, but was not hospitalized.

All of the passengers are from Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

