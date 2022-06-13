ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School shooting survivor: Hardening schools is an excuse, not a solution

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gun law activist Cameron Kasky talks to Christiane Amanpour...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 11

Mr. Nuckinfuts
4d ago

"Not since the days of Hitler youth have Young people been subjected to more propoganda on politically correct issues. At one time, educator's boasted their role was not to teach students what to think but how to think. Today their role is far to often to teach students what to think on everything from immigration to global warming to the new sacred trinity of race, class and gender." Thomas Sowell

Reply
5
stator7
4d ago

Liberals always pick the wrong solution. While that is almost statistically impossible unless politics is involved. First problem is schools are gun free zones. Thing of schools as a shooting gallery. Allowing arms in schools is a deterrent. Taking arms from law biding citizens can only make the situation worse. Think of Chicago.

Reply
2
That Guy
3d ago

We don't allow those under 18 to vote because they don't understand the world.....this is no different. He knows nothing about the world outside of what his teachers tell him. See the problem here?

Reply
2
