School shooting survivor: Hardening schools is an excuse, not a solution

The teenage daughter of Democrat congressman Sean Casten has died at their family home, his office and reports have said.Mr Casten’s office said in a statement on Monday night that Gwen had passed away and that “The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time”.She was found “unresponsive” at 7am at the family home in Downers Grove, Illinois, a Chicago Police Department official told the Chicago Tribune. “First responders determined that the subject was deceased,” the report added. No further information was available on Tuesday. Gwen was an active campaigner on issues including...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO