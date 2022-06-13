ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Suspect At Large After Man Found Shot Dead On Hartford Roadway

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=468Jbq_0g9ARs3g00
The scene of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a man was found shot dead on a Connecticut street.

The incident took place in Hartford around 3:20 a.m., Sunday, June 12.

Hartford Police patrol officers responded to the area of 57 Babcock St., on a 911 call of a person shot, said Sgt. Chris Mastroianni, of the Hartford Police.

Upon arrival, patrol officers located an adult male dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Mastroianni said.

The Major Crimes Division is on the scene and has assumed this investigation.

This is the 17th homicide in Hartford in 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

49-Year-Old Man Killed in New Haven Shooting

New Haven police are investigating a homicide after a 49-year-old man who was shot Wednesday night died. Police received a call at 6:51 p.m. after a person was shot on Starr Street, between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street. Officers found Anthony Oden, a 49-year-old New Haven man, who had been...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Deadly assault investigated by Hartford Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 54-year-old man was found dead after what police believe was a deadly assault Wednesday afternoon behind a home on Martin Street. Brian Knighton, 54, who lived in the home, was found around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He had been assaulted according to investigators from the...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Eyewitness News

Hartford police: Man found dead after being assaulted

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police continue to investigate a homicide. Police said it happened on Martin Street. Officers were called to the area around 4:29 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a body found, police said. Police found a body in the rear of the home. “Investigators from the...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Violent Crime#The Hartford Police#The Major Crimes Division
Eyewitness News

Several people shot in two New Haven shootings

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two shootings, one of them deadly, are under investigation by New Haven police. According to police, officers were called to Starr Street near Winchester Avenue after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. Neighbors and police say the homicide scene is a known trouble spot.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Wolcott Man Arrested After Wild Incident on I-84 in Southbury

If you were wondering what all of the police activity along I-84 in Southbury was this morning around 8 AM, here's the answer. A 31-year-old Wolcott resident has been taken into custody and will face a battery of charges following an wild incident that occurred along I-84 East and Westbound.
WOLCOTT, CT
Journal Inquirer

Emotional witness IDs Windsor man as shooter

A man who was seriously injured in a September 2017 shooting on Albany Avenue in Hartford gave emotional testimony Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court, identifying Latroy Johnson as the man who wounded him and killed two of his friends. Kiwan Smith, now 37, said Johnson, 45, of Hope Circle in...
WINDSOR, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Fatal Hartford Hit-Run

Police are asking the public for help identifying the driver of an Infiniti I30 that allegedly struck and killed a man before fleeing the scene in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford on Saturday, June 11 around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Albany Avenue and Garden Street. When...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

PHOTOS: Hartford police search for suspect of fatal hit-and-run

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police released photos of the vehicle they said is suspected in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 62-year-old man late Saturday. Police are searching for a grey Infiniti I30 they said fled from the corner of Albany Avenue and Garden Street in Hartford after hitting 62-year-old Rafael Ortiz.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police officer injured in South Windsor crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A police officer was injured after crashing into a pole in South Windsor, according to police. The South Windsor Police Department responded to the crash on Ellington Road around 3 a.m. The officer was transported to Hartford Hospital as a precaution. Ellington Road is closed at Chapel Street coming from […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Man Hospitalized After Hit By Vehicle On Huntington Station Roadway

Police have released the identity of a 73-year-old man who was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a Long Island road. Earnest Salley, of Melville, was identified as the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in front of 284 Broadway in Huntington Station at about 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
294K+
Followers
45K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy