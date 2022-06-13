Suspect At Large After Man Found Shot Dead On Hartford Roadway

The scene of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a man was found shot dead on a Connecticut street.

The incident took place in Hartford around 3:20 a.m., Sunday, June 12.

Hartford Police patrol officers responded to the area of 57 Babcock St., on a 911 call of a person shot, said Sgt. Chris Mastroianni, of the Hartford Police.

Upon arrival, patrol officers located an adult male dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Mastroianni said.

The Major Crimes Division is on the scene and has assumed this investigation.

This is the 17th homicide in Hartford in 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

