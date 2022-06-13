One Person Killed In Roxbury Shooting: Police

Police light Photo Credit: Pexels/cottonbro

One person has died from a shooting in Roxbury, authorities said.

Police responded to a call about a person shot in the area of 74 Rockland Street around 9:27 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, Boston Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470 or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). Callers can remain anonymous.

