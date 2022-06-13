Suspect Hospitalized After Wild PA, MD Pursuit-Crash In Police Vehicle

A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a Pennsylvania state police trooper's vehicle and a motorcycle before crashing in Maryland. Photo Credit: Pexels/cottonbro

A suspect was in Maryland State Police custody after stealing a police vehicle in Pennsylvania, bailing, and then taking off on a stolen motorcycle before being apprehended in Frederick County, authorities announced.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcyclist who proceeded to flee and get into a minor crash on Sunday, June 12, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

It is alleged that the suspect - whose name has not been released - proceeded to steal a trooper’s police vehicle and fled into Emmitsburg before bailing from the vehicle in the area of North Seton Avenue. He then allegedly stole a motorcycle, officials said.

During the theft of the motorcycle, the sheriff’s office said that he was involved in a second crash, and he was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he remains in the custody of the Maryland State Police Department.

No charges have been announced.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.