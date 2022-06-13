ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Suspect Hospitalized After Wild PA, MD Pursuit-Crash In Police Vehicle

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UD92_0g9ARpPV00
A suspect is in custody after allegedly stealing a Pennsylvania state police trooper's vehicle and a motorcycle before crashing in Maryland. Photo Credit: Pexels/cottonbro

A suspect was in Maryland State Police custody after stealing a police vehicle in Pennsylvania, bailing, and then taking off on a stolen motorcycle before being apprehended in Frederick County, authorities announced.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcyclist who proceeded to flee and get into a minor crash on Sunday, June 12, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

It is alleged that the suspect - whose name has not been released - proceeded to steal a trooper’s police vehicle and fled into Emmitsburg before bailing from the vehicle in the area of North Seton Avenue. He then allegedly stole a motorcycle, officials said.

During the theft of the motorcycle, the sheriff’s office said that he was involved in a second crash, and he was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he remains in the custody of the Maryland State Police Department.

No charges have been announced.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Update: Man Killed On I-70 In Frederick County Early Friday

Myersville, Md. (NS/DG) – A fatal accident on Interstate-70 westbound in Frederick County is under investigation. Maryland State Police say Jordan Scott Maddocks, 33, of Canal Fulton, Ohio was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer at around 3 a.m. Investigators report that Maddocks got out of his car on...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Individual Taken Into Custody Following An Hours-Long Standoff

He was transported to Frederick Health Hospital for an evaluation. Urbana, Md. (KM) – The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says it took a suspect into custody on Wednesday afternoon following a seven-hour standoff. At around 4:00 PM, deputies responded to the area of Holborn Place in Urbana to...
URBANA, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Charged, Victim ID'd In Fatal Dunirk Shooting

Investigators have identified the Prince George's County man who was gunned down in the bedroom of a Calvert County home. Glenn Dale resident Tyree Dashawn Richardson, 20, walked into a home in the 3900 block of Lakeside Court in Dunkirk when he was met by Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, of Washington, DC, who was lying in wait, a spokesperson for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Emmitsburg, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Four Teens Charged In MoCo Armed Carjacking

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking in a parking garage in Montgomery County, authorities say. Herbert Randall, 18, Katelyn McKiernan, 16, Caleb Fraker, 17, and a 15-year-old girl allegedly approached and threatened the victims with a firearm before stealing their vehicle from the St. Elmo Parking Garage around 10:58 p.m., Friday, June 10, according toMontgomery County Police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Dumpster Fire Blocks Traffic in Stafford County

Traffic in Fairfax County this week was an absolute dumpster fire. No really, a pile of trash caught fire and blocked traffic for an hour on Thursday, June 16, police said. Trash in a garbage truck caught fire along Simpson Road Thursday morning in Fredericksburg, the Stafford County Sheriff's Offi…
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Maryland State Police#Hospital
Daily Voice

Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Prince George's Crash

The victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Prince George's County earlier this month has been identified, authorities say. Fernando Gonzalez y Gonzalez, 19, was struck by a vehicle that was attempting to make a u-turn into his path on the westbound lanes of Cherry Hill Road near Park Drive around 8:45 p.m., Tuesday, June 3, according to the Prince George's Police Department.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Big Pool? What Pool? Suspect With Questionable Living Situation, Man Wanted In Maryland

Hi, Felicia. The Hartford County Sheriff's Office has a lot of questions for you, one of its wanted suspects. The Sheriff's Office highlights some of its wanted criminals each week on its Facebook page. This week, Felicia Scott, 33, made the cut. She has an outstanding warrant for theft, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies also want to talk to her about Big Pool, Maryland, her last known address. How big must a pool be that it's so noteworthy people would name a town after it? Inquiring minds want to know, Felicia.
BIG POOL, MD
PennLive.com

Coroner identifies teen who drowned at central Pa. lake

An 18-year-old from Maryland has been identified as the man who drowned at Corodus State Park on Tuesday evening. York County Coroner Pam Gay shared that Jedaiah Silvanus-Lim, from Silver Spring, was walking with friends at a camping and swimming area at the park Tuesday afternoon. The group decided to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
294K+
Followers
45K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy