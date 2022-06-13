ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, MD

Starbucks holdup leads to suspect who also robbed nearby Arby's, Taco Bell, 7-Eleven, KFC

By Ryan Dickstein
 4 days ago
Anne Arundel County detectives closed four open robbery cases after a Starbucks was held up Saturday in Millersville.

Around 9:40pm, a gunman walked into the shop on Old Mill Road demanding all money from the register.

Police were able to get a good description of the man's vehicle.

With the help of a police K-9 and helicopter, officers found the suspect and vehicle near Phirne Road East and Nolberry Drive in Glen Burnie. He's been identified as 23-year-old Oshanka Nikesh Gamage.

Police now believe Gamage is responsible for at least four other recent commercial armed robberies nearby.

They include robberies on May 31 and June 6 at the KFC and Taco Bell on Veterans Highway , and two more on June 7 at the 7-Eleven on Old Mill Road , and Arby's on Crain Highway South.

