Bruce Beach Park will not host a Juneteenth festival this weekend – at least not an official or permitted one. That’s because the Manhattan Beach City Council earlier this year reinstated a previous policy that banned special events from Bruce Beach Park and two other parks, citing traffic, noise and other concerns. The council did so despite regional draws – spiritually, culturally and politically – and even attracted the ire of local organizers as the park remained.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO