The Oakland A’s fanbase was not exactly enamored with the team’s offseason. Despite their reinstatement into the revenue sharing group, ownership demanded that payroll be slashed to as close to $50 million as possible. Matt Olson, Chris Bassitt, Sean Manaea, and Matt Chapman were shipped away. Any worthwhile free agents were ignored. And the cuts are going to continue at the trade deadline.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO