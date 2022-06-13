ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Altrusa-Warsaw Hosted Annual Meeting June 9

By Cassidy White
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW — Altrusa members helped Kosciusko REMC with their annual meeting June 9. Altrusa...

Columbia City To Celebrate 118th Annual Old Settlers’ Days Festival

COLUMBIA CITY — The 118th annual Old Settlers’ Days Festival, hosted in downtown Columbia City, June 21-25, is a long-standing tradition. It’s a time enjoyable for the whole family, with nightly downtown carnival midway entertainment, such as rides, concessions and games, live local bands on the courthouse lawn, No-prep RC Drag Racing by Next Generation RC & Hobby, a two-day pickleball tournament by the Columbia City Parks & Recreation Department, a cornhole tournament and an antique tractor drive by the Shrine Antique Power Club. The festival culminates with the American Legion Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
More Than 1,500 Participating In Warsaw Library’s Reading Challenge

WARSAW — In total, more than 1,500 people have signed up for Warsaw Community Public Library’s summer reading challenge. Library Director Ann Zydek announced this during a brief WCPL Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, June 13. She described the number of sign-ups as record-breaking compared to last year’s summer reading challenge.
WARSAW, IN
CASA Of Kosciusko County Seeks To Raise 30K By End Of June

WARSAW — CASA of Kosciusko County has set out to raise $30,000 in 30 days in celebration of its 30th anniversary. The campaign began at the beginning of June and has since raised almost $6,000. With the generosity of a grant from Kosciusko County Community Foundation and other donors, up to $15,000 of donations made to CASA of Kosciusko County in June will be matched. CASA of Kosciusko County is reaching out to the community for support in this endeavor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Local Photos Sought For Parkview Hospital Decor

WARSAW — With expansion underway that will make it a full-service hospital, officials with Parkview Warsaw are reaching out to the community seeking to add colorful, local touches to the facility’s decor. “When Parkview Warsaw opened, we chose to include local photography for the art to give warmth...
WARSAW, IN
Cathy Hanft — UPDATED

Cathy J. Hanft, 54, longtime resident of Warsaw, died unexpectedly Monday, June 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born on Jan. 27, 1968, in Warsaw, Cathy was the daughter of Edwin and Valena (Ranstead) Beigh. She was the youngest of five children. On Aug. 26, 1989, she was united in marriage to Bart Hanft, and together, they raised two children.
WARSAW, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon, PC v. Delaney Brooks, $4,688.83. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Brianna Nicole Butler, $3,514.68. Co-Trustee John Christlieb Family Trust, Patricia Snyder and Co-Trustee John Christlieb Family...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Road Closings Announced For Sunday’s Eucharistic Procession In Warsaw

FORT WAYNE — A handful of streets will be closed Sunday to accommodate a Catholic procession that will eventually head north on North Detroit Street. The Diocese of Fort-Wayne South Bend will hold a diocese-wide Eucharistic Procession and Festival on Corpus Christi Sunday, June 19, in Warsaw, to kick off the three-year Eucharistic Revival for the Catholic Church in the United States.
WARSAW, IN
Sidney Fire Department Hosting Ice Cream Social

SIDNEY — The Sidney Fire Department will be hosting its annual ice cream social 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at their station, 103 E. Center St., Sidney. Ice cream flavors include chocolate, vanilla and lemon. Eat your fill and pay what you will. For more information, contact Tylette Engelhaupt,...
SIDNEY, IN
Kosciusko Home Care & Hospice Now Offers Palliative Care

WARSAW — Just because a person is suffering with a serious illness or condition doesn’t mean they don’t want to receive care. Kosciusko County Home Care & Hospice’s new program aims to help with that. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, June...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Burlingame Joins Lilly Center As New Assistant Director Of Research

WINONA LAKE — The Lilly Center for Lakes & Streams has appointed its new assistant director of research, Matthew Burlingame, who assumed the role Wednesday, June 15. Burlingame joins the Lilly Center with over 25 years of experience in data and statistical analysis, research and education. His career spans nine years serving at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, six years as an instructor of environmental studies at Manchester University and three years with Pennsylvania’s Warren County Conservation District, writing grant proposals and organizing stream monitoring programs. Burlingame has produced five research articles and is an experienced speaker and lecturer.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
UPDATE: Cooling Centers Available Until Thursday

SYRACUSE — Syracuse Town Manager David Wilkinson has just announced Wawasee High School will be open starting at 8 p.m. today as a cooling center. The high school will remain open to the public until Thursday morning. The high school can be used in addition to the cooling center...
SYRACUSE, IN
Chamber Celebrates New Kayak Kiosk At Pike Lake

WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a second kayak kiosk at Warsaw lakes on Wednesday, June 15. The chamber had a ribbon-cutting for Pike Lake’s kiosk, having had one for Center Lake’s kiosk last week. Eight kayaks are available to rent at...
WARSAW, IN
Michael Cook — UPDATED

Michael David Cook, 54, Nappanee, passed away unexpectedly at 8 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at his residence in Nappanee. He was born Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 1968, in Warsaw, to Daisy Marie (Slone) Cook and Joe Cook. He was never alone, as being one of 11 children, he always had someone to hang with growing up. He was a 1987 graduate of Warsaw Community High School. He worked as a delivery driver for Ascot Enterprises in Nappanee for 16 years.
WARSAW, IN
Timeline Announced For Sewer Bids, Public Hearing

NORTH WEBSTER — Tentative dates for bids and a public hearing on rates for the Tippecanoe & Chapman Lakes Regional Sewer District were announced during the board’s meeting Monday, May 13. Project bids are expected to be advertised around June 29 and opened at a special meeting July...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 11:08 a.m. Thursday, June 16, West US 30, south of North CR 200W, Warsaw. Drivers: Craig Kaminski, 53, South Truman Court, Monee, Ill.; and Josue Dusenge, 36, Madison Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, Mich. Kaminski was traveling west on US 30 when he rear-ended the trailer on Dusenge’s vehicle. Dusenge was slowing down to stop and turn at the intersection of North CR 200W. Kaminski was taken to Kosciusko Community Hospital with a complaint of lower leg pain. Damage up to $25,000.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Jimmy Hartman — PENDING

Jimmy L. Hartman, 64, Warsaw, died June 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
Terry Watts — UPDATED

Terry L. Watts, 74, Warsaw, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Terry was born July 19, 1947, in Logansport, to John and Helen Watts. On July 19, 1985, he married Cathy Wright in Center Lake Park, Warsaw. Hard working, Terry worked as a stockman for Center Quick Service and Make-Believe Farming. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, swimming and walking along nature trails. Terry was a competitive at the game of horseshoes and loved to play sport games with his kids. Terry will be remembered as a music-loving, steadfast, family man who often shared his witty personality.
WARSAW, IN
Etna Green Approves Niblock Bid For Two Paving Projects

ETNA GREEN — Etna Green Town Council approved a bid from Niblock Excavating, Bristol, for two asphalt paving projects on town roads. During a June 14 meeting, council opened two sealed bids for the project, the second being from Phend & Brown, Milford. Paving work will take place on Spring Street from SR 19 to Elm Street, and on Pearl Street from SR 19 to High Street.
ETNA GREEN, IN
Lunch Prices Will Remain The Same At Tippecanoe Valley

AKRON – The lunch prices for the 2022-23 school year will remain at the same price as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation Superintendent Blaine Conley told the School Board Thursday. Students will have to pay for lunch as the free lunch program that ran...
AKRON, IN

