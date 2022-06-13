Altrusa-Warsaw Hosted Annual Meeting June 9

WARSAW — CASA of Kosciusko County has set out to raise $30,000 in 30 days in celebration of its 30th anniversary. The campaign began at the beginning of June and has since raised almost $6,000. With the generosity of a grant from Kosciusko County Community Foundation and other donors, up to $15,000 of donations made to CASA of Kosciusko County in June will be matched. CASA of Kosciusko County is reaching out to the community for support in this endeavor.

