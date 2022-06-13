ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northborough, MA

Northborough public art exhibition now up for auction

By Dakota Antelman
communityadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHBOROUGH – A series of doors decorated by area artists for Northborough’s “Go Out Doors – Northborough” exhibition are now up for auction. Interested buyers can bid through the online auction website. The auction will...

www.communityadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

communityadvocate.com

Nourse Farm in Westborough to celebrate 300th anniversary

WESTBOROUGH – Nourse Farm will celebrate its 300th anniversary this weekend with a two-day schedule of events. The 300th Anniversary Celebration will kick off on Saturday at noon with Congressman Jim McGovern, state and local officials and agricultural leaders in the state unveiling a tricentennial plaque. Eighth generation owner...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough Community Yard Sale set for June 25

NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Recreation Department is inviting residents to come to its Community Yard Sale later this month. The yard sale will be held on June 25 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Melican Middle School parking lot at 145 Lincoln St. There will be 30 spaces...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Communities push forward amid lifeguard shortages

REGION – Lifeguard shortages are continuing this summer. However, the extent and impacts of the issue have varied, according to local officials. In Westborough, the town’s Lake Chauncy will not be staffed with lifeguards. Grafton Recreation Director Jen Andersen recently told the Community Advocate that the town has...
GRAFTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Northborough, MA
Northborough, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Where to find strawberry festivals this weekend

June is peak strawberry season in New England, and with nice weather on tap for Saturday and Sunday, it'll be the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the bright red fruit.We've compiled a list of farms and communities in Massachusetts that are holding strawberry festivals this weekend. Click on the links below for more information.Wilson Farm (Lexington)June 17-19"A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!"Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg)June 18-19"Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax."Connors Farm (Danvers)June...
LEXINGTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Worcester County Sheriff picnic in Shrewsbury sees record turnout

SHREWSBURY – More than 1,200 seniors enjoyed barbecue lunches, giveaways and more at a record-setting iteration of Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis’ free annual senior picnic earlier this month. Held at SAC Park in Shrewsbury on June 4, the event ran in a drive-thru format with boxed lunches...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
CNHI

Developer plans 5-story apartment building in downtown Beverly

BEVERLY — A developer has filed plans with the city to build a five-story apartment building in the heart of downtown Beverly. The new building would be built on the current municipal parking lot behind the Family Dollar storefront building. The project would include a renovation of that building, and the demolition of a one-story addition at the back to make room for the new apartments.
johnstonsunrise.net

Wright’s Farm celebrates 50 years

Chicken. Salad. Pasta. French fries. Rolls. Don’t like chicken? For $11.25 more you can order a 14-oz choice sirloin steak. You don’t see too many steaks at the 1,200-seat restaurant. People go to Wright’s Farm in North Smithfield for the family style chicken dinner. The restaurant serves 10,000...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
communityadvocate.com

Nancy C. Olsofsky, 92, of Northborough

– Nancy C. Olsofsky passed away peacefully at the Christopher House of Worcester on Sunday, June 12, 2022; she was 92 years old. Nancy was raised in Chatham, NJ, the daughter to the late John and Clara (Conlan) McCormack. She was a 1948 graduate of Chatham H.S. prior to earning...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Boston Globe

Vote: Where’s the best place to get ice cream in Massachusetts?

Tell us your favorite shop and what to order. With summer almost officially here, it’s time to think about some serious things like ice cream. We know that Bostonians are experts at naming their favorite flavors, toppings, and the ultimate question: What’s the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts?
BOSTON, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Ginny’s gets big donation to mark D’Angelo grand reopening in Leominster

LEOMINSTER — Ginny’s Helping Hand and Food Pantry has received a big boost in its efforts to help local residents in need. To mark its renovation and grand reopening, D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches at 231 Mill St. donated its entire first day of sales Tuesday, June 7 to Ginny’s.
Entertainment
Visual Art
Politics
Arts
communityadvocate.com

George J. Bekampis, 86, formerly of Northborough

– Beloved George John Bekampis, 86 passed away unexpectedly at his home in Bluffton, SC on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born in Wilkes Barre, PA to the late Anna and Charles Bekampis on July 24, 1935. George graduated from GAR High School, Wilkes Barre, in 1953. He attended...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
wgbh.org

Worcester's housing market, once affordable, is squeezing out many residents

Worcester's housing market, once affordable, is squeezing out many residents. Dave Vespucci fears he’s on the verge of homelessness. For 22 years, Vespucci has lived in a sky blue duplex in a quiet, residential neighborhood in Worcester. He says he’s been a good tenant, never missing rent and caring for the house like he owns it.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Raymond G. Harlow, 94, of Shrewsbury

– Raymond G. “Ray” Harlow, 94, lifelong Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 13, 2022 at his home of 94 years as he wished. He leaves his beloved wife of 71 years, Barbara J. (Bryant) Harlow; his children, Keith B. Harlow and wife Suzanne, Seth P. Harlow and wife Karen, and Robin G. Harlow; his grandchildren, Braford G. Harlow, Ethan R. Harlow and wife Stephanie, Dylan H. Troy, and Brendan B. Harlow; his cousin, and longtime partner in adventure, Alan Hixon, of Long Boat Key, FL; along with many nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by his siblings, Robert Harlow, Marion Wheeler, and Hazel Jefts; and their parents, Robert H. Harlow and Estella (Gates) Harlow.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Frances E. Savoy, 94, of Marlborough

– Frances E. Savoy, 94 a lifelong resident of Marlborough, died at her home in the Branches of Marlborough on Monday, June 13, 2022. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Wilfred and Esther (Sawyer) Harpin. Frances was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Alfred F....
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Jean K. Collins, 96, formerly of Marlborough

Atkinson, N.H. – Jean K. Collins, 96 of Atkinson, NH and formerly of Marlborough, died at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, on Monday, June 13, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Herbert M. Collins in 1996. Jean was born in Newton, MA, the daughter of the...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Michael D. O’Neil, 71, of Westborough

– Michael David O’Neil, 71, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at home. He was the husband of Maristela A. (Silva) O’Neil. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Malcolm and Doris (White) O’Neil. During the Vietnam Era he served...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Jacquelyn E. Towne-Silverstein, 87, of Grafton

– Jacquelyn E. Towne-Silverstein, 87, of Grafton, formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 13, 2022 at home. She was the wife of the late Jerry L. Silverstein and John H. Towne. Born in Uxbridge, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Lily May (Gaudette) Marshall....
GRAFTON, MA

Comments / 0

