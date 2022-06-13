Northborough public art exhibition now up for auction

– Raymond G. “Ray” Harlow, 94, lifelong Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 13, 2022 at his home of 94 years as he wished. He leaves his beloved wife of 71 years, Barbara J. (Bryant) Harlow; his children, Keith B. Harlow and wife Suzanne, Seth P. Harlow and wife Karen, and Robin G. Harlow; his grandchildren, Braford G. Harlow, Ethan R. Harlow and wife Stephanie, Dylan H. Troy, and Brendan B. Harlow; his cousin, and longtime partner in adventure, Alan Hixon, of Long Boat Key, FL; along with many nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by his siblings, Robert Harlow, Marion Wheeler, and Hazel Jefts; and their parents, Robert H. Harlow and Estella (Gates) Harlow.
