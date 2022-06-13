ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

GUARDRAIL ALONG ISLAMORADA’S FILLS PROPOSED

By Jim McCarthy
keysweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuardrail, delineated parking with declaration lanes and kayak launches are among the items within the village’s proposed plan for a scenic yet dangerous stretch of road that connects Upper Matecumbe and Lower Matecumbe Keys. A.J. Engelmeyer, village public works director, discussed the plan for the area known as...

keysweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
keysweekly.com

BRIDGE JUMP STUNT GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM MARATHON CITY COUNCIL

If his team can satisfy a lengthy but reasonable to-do list, renowned stuntman Travis Pastrana will make a return to Marathon next month. At its regular meeting on June 14, the Marathon City Council gave a conditional approval for an event permit that would send Pastrana over the open span of the Boot Key Harbor Bridge in a heavily customized car while a helicopter hovers in the gap below.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

GAS PRICES FUEL CONCERNS FOR KEYS CAPTAINS

Remember when 20 bucks could fill your little car’s tank more than halfway? Remember when 10 bucks could get you from Key West to Marathon, at least?. Those days are long gone and economic experts don’t know when the pain at the pump will subside. In the Florida...
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

HARRY HARRIS PARK FULLY REOPENED AFTER IRMA

A group of county officials and Harry Harris neighborhood residents walked out onto a revamped Wilkinson Point during a sunny, hot early evening on June 14. A celebration of a reinvigorated county park in Tavernier culminated in a ribbon-cutting with county commissioners and a walk around the park to view several completed projects.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Islamorada, FL
Islamorada, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Government
keysweekly.com

JOHN BARTUS: ROTARY PARK BUILD NEEDS VOLUNTEERS

It was a little over two decades ago, during my first term as mayor, that Marathon’s City Council purchased the parcel at the top of 75th Street in Marathon. The Rotary Club of Marathon had brought the idea of a children’s park, the Field of Dreams, to the council. It was a fantastic idea, and soon after, through a lot of community involvement and hard work, the Rotary Children’s Park became a reality.
MARATHON, FL
NBC Miami

Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Ramp Off Palmetto Expressway

An early morning crash involving at least two vehicles closed the ramp to a major roadway in northwest Miami-Dade. Officers responded to the crash involving at least two vehicles on Northwest 57th Avenue near the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway just after 4:30 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol officials have...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

2 FISHERMEN ARRESTED ON ANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGES

Two fishermen have been arrested on felony charges of animal cruelty and misdemeanor resource violations following the release of video footage from a commercial fishing vessel by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). On June 1, FWC officers arrested Charles Mora, 30, after an investigation that began...
MARATHON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Upper Matecumbe#Guardrails#Indian Key Fill
Miami New Times

What We Know About the Proud Boys in the Miami-Dade GOP Executive Committee

Some say the best way to make a big change is to start small. This appears to be the latest strategy of a local branch of far-right Proud Boys organization, which, over the past two years, has somewhat quietly infiltrated the ranks of the Republican Party's local governing body, the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Adopt, Don't Shop: Where to Adopt Dogs in Miami-Dade and Broward

For any dog owner, their beloved pup will always take home the "Best in Show" prize. Still, plenty of people are looking to add a four-legged friend or, perhaps, another dog to brighten their household. Fortunately, in South Florida, plenty of organizations — spanning nonprofits to county-run operations — are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

BOB’S BUNZ FINDS NEW LOCATION IN ISLAMORADA

Wearing his apron and chef’s cap, Bob Spencer looks around inside the new Bob’s Bunz Islamorada Restaurant and Bakery at MM 81, oceanside, in Islamorada. Inside the restaurant, Spencer marries his passions for baking and singing. On one side is the kitchen, seating and glass pastry case with sticky buns and cinnamon rolls, among other delicious food items. The other side has a stage with Bob’s collection of guitars, a drum set and other musical equipment for live entertainment.
ISLAMORADA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Miami

Farm Share helping pet owners feeling the pinch of inflation prices

MIAMI – As many families have been feeling the pinch of inflation prices in their households, their beloved furry friends can be affected too.It was a need that Gil Zepeda, who works for the nonprofit Farm Share, noticed at their food distributions. "We began to get reports that, at times, people had to return their pets to the shelters, or they were not able to feed their pets the same way they were in the past," he explained. "And the pets were suffering because of it."He said it started during the pandemic, but the need has only increased. To the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Summertime cases of COVID and flu are surging

MIAMI – As we've learned with the coronavirus, new variants are unpredictable and can pop up at any time. But the flu on the other hand isn't usually something we're dealing with this time of year.  Doctors say summertime cases in both viruses are surging."I went and got tested for the flu and it was negative, so now I'm testing to make sure it's not COVID," said Jacel Delgadiloo, who was in line at Tropical Park Monday to get tested.So, is it COVID-19? The flu? A combo of the two coined by many as "flurona?""We're seeing in some cases that...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly shooting in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday night in southwest Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, it all began at around 7 p.m. when they received a call from a nearby business of shots fired. Officers rushed to the scene at the intersection of SW 142 Avenue and SW 140 Street, where they found a male in his 20s already dead. They say the victim was shot multiple times. People working in the area told CBS4's Bobeth Yates they heard multiple rounds of rapid gunfire over and over.Police found no one else at the scene and said they have few leads right now."At this moment, homicide is conducting their investigation. They will be doing an area canvas to see which businesses do have cameras," said MDPD spokesperson Luis Sierra. "As the investigation progresses, we'll of course let the public know the status of it." If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Man Arrested in Car Theft May Be Behind Other High-Tech Heist

A Miami man is facing charges in connection with a car theft over the weekend and he may be responsible for at least one other high-tech vehicle theft. Jonathan Rios, 23, was arrested Sunday on a third-degree grand theft of a vehicle charge, according to an arrest report. The report...
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA

Dating in the Keys can be a drag, but thankfully there are plenty of animals waiting for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA. Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for adoption at the organization’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turn-offs to ensure the best fit.
MARATHON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy