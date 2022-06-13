Excessive heat warning issued Monday for Fort Smith

The heat index Monday in Fort Smith will make temperatures feel as high as 112 degrees outdoors, the National Weather Service reports.

An excessive heat warning was issued for 1 p.m. Monday until 8 p.m. for Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin and Washington counties in Arkansas. Dangerously hot weather could affect people with medical conditions outdoors or others working outside.

People are urged to drink plenty of liquids and avoid sugary drinks to stay hydrated.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 97 degrees. Heat index values will be as high as 112. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

The high temperature Tuesday will be near 94 degrees with a heat index up to 100 degrees, the weather service reported.