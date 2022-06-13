ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUXk3_0g9ANIIM00

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Native Americans prosecuted in certain tribal courts can also be prosecuted based on the same incident in federal court, which can result in longer sentences.

The 6-3 ruling is in keeping with an earlier ruling from the 1970s that said the same about a more widely used type of tribal court.

The case before the justices involved a Navajo Nation member, Merle Denezpi, accused of rape. He served nearly five months in jail after being charged with assault and battery in what is called a Court of Indian Offenses, a court that deals exclusively with alleged Native American offenders.

Under federal law Courts of Indian Offenses can only impose sentences of generally up to a year. Denezpi was later prosecuted in federal court and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He said the Constitution’s “Double Jeopardy” clause should have barred the second prosecution.

But the justices disagreed.

“Denezpi’s single act led to separate prosecutions for violations of a tribal ordinance and a federal statute. Because the Tribe and the Federal Government are distinct sovereigns, those” offenses are not the same, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for a majority of the court. “Denezpi’s second prosecution therefore did not offend the Double Jeopardy Clause.”

The Biden administration had argued for that result as had several states, which said barring federal prosecutions in similar cases could allow defendants to escape harsh sentences.

In a dissent, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that the case involved the same "defendant, same crime, same prosecuting authority" and said the majority's reasoning was "at odds with the text and original meaning of the Constitution." The conservative Gorsuch was joined in dissent by two of the court's three liberal justices, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Elena Kagan.

The case before the justices involves a tribal court system that has become increasingly rare over the last century. Courts of Indian Offenses were created in the late 1800s during a period when the federal government's policy toward Native Americans was to encourage assimilation. Judges and generally prosecutors are appointed by federal officials.

Federal policy toward Native Americans shifted in the mid-1930s, however, to emphasize a greater respect for tribes' native ways. As part of that, the government has encouraged tribes to create their own tribal courts, and the number of Courts of Indian Offenses has steadily decreased. Today there are five regional Courts of Indian Offenses that serve 16 tribes in Colorado, Oklahoma, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. They are generally tribes with a small number of members or limited resources. Nationwide there are more than 570 federally recognized tribes.

The court said in 1978 that the Double Jeopardy clause did not bar the federal government from prosecuting a Native person in federal court after a tribal court prosecution, so the only question for the court this time was whether the rule should be different for Courts of Indian Offenses, which are sometimes called CFR courts because they have their basis in the Code of Federal Regulations.

In July 2017, Denezpi traveled with a female member of the Navajo Nation to Towaoc, Colorado, which is a part of the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation. While there, Denezpi raped the woman.

Denezpi was first charged in a Court of Indian Offenses with assault and battery, among other things. He eventually agreed to a so-called Alford plea in the case, not admitting guilt but acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence that he would likely be convicted at trial. He was sentenced to time served, 140 days in jail. His prosecution in federal court followed.

A lawyer for Denezpi did not immediately return an email seeking comment following the decision.

The case is Merle Denezpi v. United States, 20-7622.

Comments / 269

Kaylly Ohause
3d ago

The bottom line is this agreement was put into place 1930 I would not want a loophole to have allowed double jeopardy. If the Tribes court rules and past sentence than why would the Federal Court retrial the same crime. That's saying the Tribes Court Justice are failing their people. The Federal government needs to stay out of the Indian Nation business

Reply(12)
60
Lupe Fulmer
3d ago

they have governed themselves all these years; granted after The Trail of Tears.Now they want to assert their authority.STAY OUT OF THEIR BUSINESS

Reply(45)
76
Cheryl L Waters-Sidrian
3d ago

If a crime is committed on a reservation , they are charged and sentenced according to Indian laws the Supreme Court had NO BUSINESS bring into our affairs. We are a Sovereign Nation and do NOT answer to the white man's laws!! Only a white man who commits a crime on Indian land can be prosecuted of the reservation by the white man's laws. The government/white men want to get into our business. It's not enough they have taken away everything they can

Reply
36
Related
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Every Republican — and 4 Democrats — vote against House bill to stop Big Oil's price gouging on gas

Four Democrats broke ranks in a vote on a Democratic House bill designed to clamp down on price gouging by oil and gas companies amid the nationwide surge in the cost of fuel. Reps. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Lizzie Fletcher, D-Tex., all joined their Republican colleagues in a vote against the measure, which passed along a narrow 217-207 vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Salon

5 Supreme Court decisions from this term that are terrifyingly radical — and not about abortion

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Federal Judges#Navajo Nation#Court System#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Native Americans
CBS New York

Fearing Supreme Court ruling, Mayor Adams trying to set gun carry limits

NEW YORK -- With the Supreme Court poised to overturn all or part of New York's right-to-carry law, Mayor Eric Adams is devising a plan to get lawmakers to pass federal, state and local laws to limit as much as possible the places where gun owners can bring their weapons.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday, the mayor is trying to get out ahead of a possible ruling that he says is giving him nightmares.Think about it, the people who now can only bring their weapons to a gun range may soon be able to openly carry them wherever they go....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court is about to rule on another scary voting rights case

The dispute in Ritter v. Migliori, an election case currently pending on the Supreme Court’s shadow docket, is beneath the dignity of a nation’s highest court. It involves a fight over whether 257 ballots cast in a low-level state judicial race should be tossed out because of a very minor paperwork error. It also involves a fairly obvious violation of a federal law providing that voters should not be disenfranchised due to such errors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pair of Supreme Court rulings make it more difficult to challenge immigration policies

The Supreme Court issued rulings in two related cases on Monday that will make it much harder for noncitizens to challenge U.S. immigration policies in court. In one unanimous decision authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court ruled the federal government may continue to detain certain immigrants in removal proceedings without offering a bond hearing after six months regardless of how long they've been held. The decision centered on the case Johnson v. Arteaga-Martinez, with Justice Stephen Breyer concurring in part and dissenting in part.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

New Supreme Court decision reminds us that only Congress makes the law

A government doesn’t just make rules. It must enforce them. This enforcement doesn’t pertain only to the government applying the law to private persons or groups. It includes providing ways a person can receive some vindication against the government itself when it does wrong. Otherwise, a government created to stop injustice might ignore the law and become tyrannical itself.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

Justice Gorsuch Dissents as Justice Barrett’s Majority Opinion Rules Against Veteran Unlawfully Denied Disability Benefits

For the second time this week, Justice Neil Gorsuch penned a lengthy dissent to a conservative majority opinion authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett. The Supreme Court case stylized as George v. McDonough concerns an admittedly unlawful interpretation of a federal statute that was later corrected. The dispute is about whether or not the veteran long ago impacted by that interpretation has any recourse through the federal court system.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

697K+
Followers
159K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy