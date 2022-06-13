Charlie came to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County as an owner surrender in the middle of April due to no fault of his own. He is such a friendly guy who would love to be petted all day long. Charlie is about 4 years old and is neutered. With an approved application he could go home with you the same day.

If you think Charlie would be a good addition to your family, stop by the Humane Society Serving Crawford County at 3590 Ohio 98 in Bucyrus to visit and fill out an adoption application. Call 419-562-9149 if you have any questions.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Pet of the Week: Meet Charlie