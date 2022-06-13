Inter Miami CF, Mo Adams mutually agree to terminate contract

Inter Miami CF and midfielder Mo Adams agreed to mutually terminate his contract this past week.

Adams, 25, competed in eight matches for Inter Miami, totaling 354 minutes in his lone season with the club. Adams came to Miami in December 2021, after being traded from Atlanta in exchange for goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira.

Adams — the No. 10 pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft by Chicago — spent two seasons with the Fire (2018-19) as well as three seasons with Atlanta (2019-21).

Throughout his MLS career, the Nottingham, England native managed to tally one goal and two assists in 56 total appearances, including 32 starts.