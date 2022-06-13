ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

A captivating home on ‘the highest knoll in the Knolls’ is listed at nearly $2 million

By Tim Grobaty
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

You can, if you’re so inclined, go down a pretty complex rabbit hole researching the Spanish land grants of the 1700s, but let’s not get overly bogged down in that and leap to the part about how a Spanish soldier named Manuel Nieto (the guy who the Belmont Shore avenue is named for) was given 300,000 acres for pastureland for his livestock by Pedro Fages, the Spanish governor of California, in 1784.

Nieto’s land, called Rancho Los Nietos, was halved the following year, when priests from the San Gabriel Mission to the north claimed that Nieto’s land encroached on the southern part of their property, and after a decision ruled in their favor, Nieto’s property was reduced to 167,000 acres, much of which covered the territory that is now Long Beach.

Nieto retired in 1795 and lived the balance of his life on his rancho. When he died in 1804, he had more cattle, horses and land than anyone in California, and he left it all to his wife and children. The heirs soon divided the ranch into six ranchos, one of which would become Rancho Los Cerritos.

The land went through a series of owners, including John Temple (another avenue namesake) and, finally, Jotham Bixby, who began running the ranch’s operations in 1866 before his land company took to selling off parcels to developers and early Long Beach neighborhoods began popping up in the area—Los Cerritos and Virginia Country Club; California Heights and Bixby Knolls.

That’s the short version of the area’s history, but at least it gets us to March 9, 1930, when the area that was called Bixby Knolls was officially opened to prospective buyers by the Long Beach developers Deeble-Chapman Corp. The land on which the homes were to be built was in the area east of Atlantic Avenue between San Antonio Drive and Bixby Road, “a particularly choice portion of the Bixby-owned lands,” according to the newspaper.

Today, the homes in the area are of differing architecture, but most are stately and elegant, chiefly due to the fact that the developers insisted on it. In advertisements, Deeble-Chapman stated, “You have the positive assurance that your neighbor’s residence will be in perfect harmony with your own, for every house plan must be approved by the Architectural Committee, which is empowered to change or reject any house plan which does not reflect the good taste and beauty of design which Bixby Knolls’ standards demand.”

A new listing I visited last week must have easily breezed through the Architectural Committee’s inspection because it is a standout, even by the standards of Bixby Knolls, which has many fine examples of various styles of architecture, from Tudor to Mid-Modern and Craftsman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDkU5_0g9ANAEY00

The large backyard with covered patio and a swimming pool with pool house. Photo courtesy of Alan Fasnacht.

This home at 3914 Olive Ave. , listed by Team Fasnacht at $1.975 million, starts out with tremendous curb appeal with a pair of young magnolia trees on the parkway and several stairs leading up to the house’s raised location on what Realtor Alan Fasnacht describes as the highest knoll in the Knolls. The white, traditional style of the two-story home that’s emblematic of much of Bixby Knolls’ finest residences is elegant in its simplicity.

And none of that exterior elegance disappears inside the 3,146-square-foot home with its four bedrooms—two of which are primary rooms; the downstairs one is attached to a private office, while the upstairs room features a large walk-in closet, vanity seating, and a bathroom equipped with a spa shower and jetted soaking tub.

The kitchen is professional quality with a butler’s pantry, high-end Dacor stainless appliances, two dishwashers, a massive built-in refrigerator and plenty of storage space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gmfx1_0g9ANAEY00

The home’s kitchen and breakfast nook. Photo courtesy of Alan Fasnacht.

If you want to take your entertaining outdoors, the home is set on a spacious 9,230-square-foot lot, which leaves ample room not only for a swimming pool, but a pool house with a half-bath, an inviting patio bar for drinking and dining that’s equipped with a gas grill, a refrigerator, sink and Dolby sound system.

Best of all, this home sits on a typically quiet and lush Bixby Knolls street that has retained through the years echoes of its bucolic past, while being within an easy stroll of the more modern conveniences and attractions of the booming Atlantic Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard.

A home with roots in aviation history on the market for $1.375 million

The post A captivating home on ‘the highest knoll in the Knolls’ is listed at nearly $2 million appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
todaynationnews.com

Late founder of Bistango and Bayside restaurants honored by Irvine

John Ghoukassian was honored Tuesday by the City of Irvine, which honored the late restaurateur with the Distinguished Citizenship Award. Ghoukassian, who died in March 2021, opened Bistango in Los Angeles in 1984 and moved it to Irvine in 1987. He also launched Bayside in 1999. hungry? Subscribe to our...
IRVINE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach, CA
Real Estate
Long Beach Post

Outdoor dining program will wind down, but Long Beach could approve some permanent parklets

The program had been extended multiple times and was set to end June 30, but some business operators hoping to make their additions permanent could have until the end of September to operate temporary parklets as their applications are processed. The post Outdoor dining program will wind down, but Long Beach could approve some permanent parklets appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Lively Mexican Restaurant Opening Santa Monica Location in Former Belcamp Space

Kalaveras opening by end of year at 1026 Wilshire Boulevard. The Kalaveras chain of restaurants has announced that they will continue to expand in 2022 and among the announced new locations they have revealed that one of those new locations will be in Santa Monica as first reported by Toddrickallen.com. As of today, the rapidly growing chain has 15 restaurants but are poised to expand to 22 restaurants by the end of 2022.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Antonio#Housing List#Spanish#Rancho Los Cerritos#Avenue#Virginia Country Club
westsidetoday.com

Rotisserie Chicken Spot Named Top-101 Restaurant in LA Expanding to Culver City

Kismet Rotisserie opening at One Culver development. Kismet Rotisserie is coming to Culver City at the One Culver development located at 10000 Washington Blvd as reported by Toddrickallen.com. The restaurant currently has a location located at 4666 Hollywood Boulevard. You can expect a menu of healthy rotisserie chicken-based dishes and...
CULVER CITY, CA
Long Beach Post

Graduation photos: Poly High School

Poly High School in Central Long Beach celebrated graduation on Tuesday, with an estimated 963 students walking the stage to collect their diplomas at Veterans Stadium. The post Graduation photos: Poly High School appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
foxla.com

626 Night Market returns to Orange County this weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Looking for something fun to do this weekend?. The 626 Night Market returns to Orange County, offering up endless eats and exclusive merch to attendees for three straight days. The 626 Night Market will be held at the OC Fair and Event Center on Friday from...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

14 Spectacular Spots To Dine With A View In Newport Beach

Summer is near, which means a day on the water is in your future. Whether it’s boating around in a Duffy during the day or enjoying a sunset happy hour cruise, there is no better time to relish the sunny springtime weather. But where you dock and where you dine is important and can make your seafaring excursion that much better. Here are 14 spectacular spots to drop anchor and grab a bite in Newport Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy