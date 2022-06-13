ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Viacom18 Catches Digital Rights To Indian Premier League Cricket For $2.6B; Disney’s Star Loses Out But Retains TV Broadcasts

By Jesse Whittock
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wsUp_0g9AMuQp00

Click here to read the full article.

Viacom18 has bowled out the opposition and caught the sought-after streaming rights to the Indian Premier League cricket tournament.

The company paid a cool 205B rupees ($2.6B) for the digital rights, which cover the next five years, according to The Times of India.

In a streaming market as competitive as India’s, the online IPL deal will propel the Paramount Global, Reliance Industries and Bodhi Tree Systems-owned company directly into the spotlight and will attract many new subscribers to its services.

Meanwhile, Disney-owned Star India has retained rights to the TV broadcasts, paying a whopping 236B rupees ($3B) for the privilege. The company previously held the streaming rights, which have been seen as a driving factor in Disney+ Hotstar becoming the biggest player in the Indian market. Losing the online rights is a major blow, but Disney will have considered the cost just too high a price, having paid considerably less for both TV and online in 2017.

The deals put the combined value of the Indian subcontinent rights at $5.6B for the 410 matches, which are usually played in April and May.

The auction is still taking place and TV and digital rights for the tournament outside India and certain non-exclusive matches are up for grabs. Bidding is expected to roll into Tuesday and official announcements will follow.

Cricket is the national pastime in India, attracting millions of viewers to matches. Popular players can match the star power of Bollywood’s biggest names and chatter around the IPL auction has steadily grown into a major news event.

Amazon had been tipped to bid but last week decided against a move, leaving many tipping Sony Corp as favorite. However, Viacom18 has swooped in and certainly will now see an uptick in subs.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

YouTube Shorts Watched By Over 1.5 Billion Logged-In Users A Month; Company Cites Rise Of “Multiformat Creator”

Click here to read the full article. YouTube said today that more than 1.5 billion logged-in users are watching YouTube Shorts every month as it moves to cement its role as rival to short-form juggernaut TikTok. Google’s YouTube launched Shorts in late 2020 to compete with the ubiquitous social media platform owned by ByteDance of China. TikTok, which saw its global popularity explode during the pandemic, had announced 1 billion monthly users in September of 2021, the last official data available, but was forecast to hit 1.5 billion this year, according to press reports. To accelerate growth, YouTube has been adding new...
NFL
Deadline

Talent Systems Acquires Reality TV Casting Platform ETribez And Production Crew Network Staff Me Up

Click here to read the full article. Talent Systems, which makes software for casting and auditioning, has made two significant acquisitions in the unscripted and reality TV sector. One deal is for the eTribez casting platform, which has been used for major reality shows Survivor, Big Brother, Idol, Love Island and MasterChef. The other is for Staff Me Up, a production crew professional network focused on unscripted TV. Staff Me Up has also developed Coded for Inclusion. It works with diversity advocacy organizations and studios, including A+E Networks, Warner Bros Discovery, Banijay Americas and Amazon Studios, to improve inclusive hiring for historically...
NFL
Deadline

‘Squid Game’ Reality Series Gets Green Light At Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Squid Game is becoming reality. The dystopian Korean drama series – Netflix’s biggest series ever – is being turned in to a reality competition series with 456 players competing (although presumably not being killed off). Netflix has ordered ten-part series Squid Game: The Challenge, which will see English-language speakers from around the world compete for a $4.56M cash prize – the largest cash prize for a reality series. The contestants will compete in a series of games inspired by the show plus some new ones and their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Film Constellation Sells Red Star’s Animated Pic ‘The Last Dinosaur’ To Key Markets: Annecy

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: London and Paris-based production and sales company Film Constellation has inked pre-sales on family adventure animation The Last Dinosaur following its Cannes market launch. Pic has sold in Australia New Zealand (Icon), Latin America (BF Distribution), Poland (Forum Film), Former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom), Greece & Cyprus (Filmtrade), Israel (Red Cape) and Middle East (Italia Film). Developed and produced by animation studio Red Star, the UK animation team behind The Amazing Maurice, the film is written and directed by Ben Smith (StarDog & TurboCat). Here’s the official synopsis: When Rex, son of the King of Dinosaurs...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Broadcasts#Star India#Indian#The Times Of India#Bodhi Tree Systems#Disney Hotstar
Deadline

British Broadcasters Back & Finance Plan To Overcome Bullying In Film & TV

Click here to read the full article. All major British broadcasters have backed and pledged immediate financial support for an Independent Standards Authority (ISA) to tackle bullying and harassment in film and TV. The move represents the next stage in the proposal led by UK Time’s Up Chair Heather Rabbatts and Creative UK CEO Caroline Norbury and has been rubberstamped by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Paramount-owned Channel 5 and Comcast-owned pay-TV giant Sky. Last month, huge stars including Keira Knightley, Naomie Harris and singer Rebecca Ferguson joined calls for the ISA to ensure that anyone who has suffered abuse, harassment and...
NFL
Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
NFL
Deadline

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron And Joey King To Star In New Comedy For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has set an all-star ensemble for its new untitled romcom as sources tell Deadline Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King are set to star in the pic, with Behind The Candelabra writer Richard LaGravenese directing. LaGravenese co-wrote the script with Carrie Solomon while Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman producing for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. The story is set following a surprising romance which kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity. The film was recently...
NFL
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
India
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

James Patterson Apologizes After Backlash: “I Absolutely Do Not Believe That Racism Is Practiced Against White Writers”

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Author James Paterson issued a straightforward apology today for comments he recently made to the Sunday Times. Patterson, who is 75, started by admitting what he said and apologizing for it: “I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism.” Here is the full statement he issued today: I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism. I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being...
NFL
Deadline

Joyce Rebeta-Burditt Dies; ‘Diagnosis Murder’ Creator was 83

Click here to read the full article. Joyce Rebeta-Burditt, a bestselling author who went on to create the long-running Dick Van Dyke drama Diagnosis Murder, died in Los Angeles on June 2. She was 83. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Rebeta-Burditt authored the ground-breaking roman a clef, The Cracker Factor, about a housewife who enters a mental hospital to treat her alcoholism. The 1977 Macmillan book became a New York Times bestseller and was made into a TV movie of the same name starring Natalie Wood. The lead character, Cassie Barrett, was based on Rebeta-Burditt’s early life as a young married raising three small children. “I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘General Hospital’ Crew Members Sue ABC Over “Unconstitutional” Covid Vax Mandate & “Religious Discrimination”

Click here to read the full article. The coronavirus pandemic may in remission to some degree across America, but the lawsuits over Hollywood protocols and vaccination mandates look far from over. Following in the legal footsteps of pink slipped General Hospital cast member Ingo Rademacher, two former crew members on the ABC produced soap are now suing the Disney-owned network over being let go for not getting vaxxed. “On November 9, 2021, ABC officially denied Plaintiffs’ requests for religious exemptions to the Covid Vaccine Mandate,” declares a Wrongful Termination and four other claims complaint from ex-GH staffers Jim Wahl and Timothy Wahl...
NFL
Deadline

No Rap Return: Lil Wayne Forced To Cancel Comeback Gig After UK Authorities Deny Entry

Click here to read the full article. There’ll be no English Strawberries for Lil Wayne this weekend, after border authorities denied entry to the UK for the American rapper. Lil Wayne was due to give his first performance in the country for several years on Saturday at the Strawberries and Creem Festival in Cambrige, but his application for entry has been refused. Ludacris will now replace him on stage. In a statement on their website, festival organizers said: “Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform...
NFL
Deadline

Mo’Nique, Netflix Settle Gender & Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Over Pay For Comedy Special – Update

Click here to read the full article. 2ND UPDATE, 9:45 AM: Mo’Nique and Netflix have settled the lawsuit she filed against the streaming company in 2019 claiming racial and gender bias, Deadline has confirmed. Details of the deal weren’t disclosed. Read about the case below. UPDATED, July 2, 2020: Subscribers and revenues may be up for Netflix, but a federal  judge has denied the streamer’s second motion to throw out Mo’Nique’s racial and gender bias lawsuit against the now Ted Sarandos co-CEO’d company. The comic and Precious Oscar winner, real name Monique Hicks, says the $500,000 she was first offered by Netflix in...
NFL
Deadline

Inbar Lavi, Jake McLaughlin, Ray Panthaki & Shaun Sipos To Star In Indie Thriller ‘Black Diamond’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Inbar Lavi (Lucifer), Jake McLaughlin (Black Bird), Ray Panthaki (The Serpent Queen) and Shaun Sipos (Outer Range) have signed on to star in the indie thriller Black Diamond, from writer-director Judd Bloch. The film centers on a young woman who would appear to be living an idyllic life with her hedge funder boyfriend atop a ski mountain in Telluride. But a late afternoon misstep with a local cowboy handyman shatters that life and turns it into a deadly triangle of lust, obsession and murder. Warner Davis and Todd Friedman are producing for Hemlock Circle...
NFL
Deadline

How To Watch The January 6 Hearings: Livestream Link, Scheduled Dates & Who’ll Be Testifying

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: All major broadcast and cable networks have been covering the January 6th Commission hearings. Fox News did not carry the initial primetime hearing on its main Fox News Channel , but covered the second and third hearings on Monday and Thursday. PREVIOUSLY: A House select committee is holding public, televised hearings detailing its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The first hearing lasted 90 minutes. The second proceeding took place Monday, and the third hearing that originally was set for Wednesday is now TBD due to “technical issues.” The Thursday,...
NFL
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spinoff Series Eyed By HBO

Click here to read the full article. As HBO is preparing to launch of a Game of Thrones prequel series, the network also is exploring a potential sequel centered around one of the original series’ most recognizable characters, Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, Deadline has confirmed. The project is still in exploratory stages, sources said. If the series come to fruition, it would chronicle the post-Westeros story of Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targayen, with Harington expected to reprise his role. The project, first reported by THR, would mark the first spinoff from and first sequel to the mega hit fantasy drama, which ran...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Lionsgate TV Chairman Kevin Beggs Talks Projects With 42, International Productions, Recent Successes & Netflix Woes – Banff

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Beggs, Chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group, has said the studio is “working on a variety of projects” with 42, ramping up international productions and has put recent successes down to there being “a little more room at the broadcasters.” Beggs also defended Netflix following a period of lower-than-expected growth for the streamer but said it may need to be “more judicious and disciplined” going forwards. Speaking to Deadline in a wide-ranging interview at Banff, where he is Chair of the Board of Directors, Beggs hinted at what’s to come once the deal...
NFL
Deadline

TBS Dating Show ‘The Big D’ Axed Weeks Ahead Of Premiere As Part Of Warner Bros. Discovery Cost-Cutting Plans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Big D, a dating competition hosted by The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, has been axed at TBS weeks ahead of its premiere. The show is the latest TBS series to be canceled following the Warner Bros-Discovery merger, which also saw the Damon Wayans-fronted comedy series Kill the Orange Bear get the chop a week before it was set to begin production, as revealed by Deadline. It comes as David Zaslav and his team are taking a closer look at the slate that they inherited at networks such as the Turner...
TV SERIES
Deadline

ZDF Lands German Remake Of Australian Drama ‘Safe Harbour’; ‘The Valley’ Producer Bantry Bay Attached

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: German public broadcaster’s latest drama is to be a remake of the 2019 Australian thriller mini-series Safe Harbour after a deal with distributor NBCUniversal Formats. Titled Liberame – Nach dem Sturm (Liberame – After the Storm), the drama is set around a sailing trip on the Mediterranean, an overcrowded refugee boat and a catastrophe that changes the lives of everyone. All episodes will be available to stream on streaming service ZDFmediathek on July 30and will begin broadcasting on ZDF on August 29. The original show was produced for Australian cultural broadcaster SBS and came from Universal International Studios’ Sydney-based...
NFL
Deadline

HBO Max Orders ‘Scavengers Reign’ To Series; Adult Animated Sci-Fi To Premiere In 2023

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max has ordered the adult animated sci-fi drama Scavengers Reign to series. Set to premiere next year, the series is co-created and executive produced by animators, writers, and directors Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner. It’s from Titmouse and will be unveiled at the Annecy Animation Festival. Scavengers Reign is about the surviving crew of a damaged deep space freighter who are stranded on a beautiful yet unforgiving planet. They begin to learn the true nature of this planet as they try to survive long enough to escape or be rescued. Benjy Brooke serves as supervising director; executive produced by Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina for Titmouse. Co-executive produced by Sean Buckelew and James Merrill for Green Street Pictures. More from Deadline'Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical' In The Works For HBO Max & Cartoon NetworkHBO Max/CBC's 'Sort Of' & Channel 4's 'Help' Take Top Prizes At Banff's Rockie Awards Gala'Batman Azteca': HBO Max Orders Animated Feature Set In MexicoBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreFox Fall Premiere Dates: 'Masked Singer', '9-1-1', Animation Domination, Three New Series & More
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

93K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy