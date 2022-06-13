ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arch Manning would add millions of dollars in value to Georgia football quarterback position

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
UGA Students for Arch Manning ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Georgia Bulldogs fans show their support for recruiting Arch Manning who attended during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is after 2023 QB recruit Arch Manning on the recruiting trail to win more championships and more games.

But there’s a lot more to landing the nation’s No. 1-ranked recruit than just his famous name.

Beyond football, if the Bulldogs can get Manning it would also make great business sense in the value it would bring UGA’s quarterback position.

Manning is tied with Alabama Heisman Trophy-winning QB Bryce Young as having the highest NIL value among college football players and prospects at $3.1 million, per On3 Sports.

To put that into perspective, the next four highest college football NIL valuations also belong to other quarterbacks:

