Could Florida State secure a few late additions to 2022 recruiting class this week?

With the calendar now into June and the 2022 Florida State football season less than three months away, much of FSU's recruiting attention has turned to the 2023 class.

The Seminoles hosted two quarterbacks and five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. from the 2023 class for official visits over the weekend. They landed commitments from a 2023 JUCO pass-rusher and an unranked 2023 defensive back Saturday.

But FSU may still not be done adding to its 2022 class. The Seminoles have 26 members of their 2022 class enrolled already, 15 high-school prospects and 11 transfers.

The Seminoles could add to that number in their 2022 class over the coming days with options ranging from a transfer target to a late high-school addition to a player who had questionable grades getting qualified.

Any of these additions could boost FSU's 2022 class, which currently ranks 19th in 247Sports recruiting class rankings.

So who could these late additions be, and when are they announcing their decisions?

Could FSU land another Oregon transfer?

If another transfer were to join the Seminoles' class in the near future, it would likely be Oregon defensive back transfer Daymon David.

David visited FSU over the weekend -- his first visit since entering the portal in May -- and came away very impressed with his time in Tallahassee.

"I can tell that they'd really like to see me here and I'd really like to be here. I can see that vibe. I can see me here..." David said after his visit.

"It's Florida State. Who wouldn't want to be a DB at Florida State?"

David, who hails originally from Reisterstown, Md., is only a year removed from being a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 203 overall recruit and No. 13 safety in the 2021 class, and he chose the Ducks over Oklahoma, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State and other schools.

He appeared in nine games at Oregon during the 2021 season, recording three tackles.

As has been a theme with the FSU coaching staff and transfer portal players, David said FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson reached out to him shortly after he entered the portal.

"Coach Woodson, he started talking to me as soon as I hit the portal," David said.

"What stands out with him is his teaching philosophy, how he expects to help develop me."

David would be the third Oregon player to transfer to FSU this offseason, joining wide receiver Mycah Pittman and running back Trey Benson. David said after his visit that Benson is one of his best friends and that he got the chance to hear from his former teammates at Oregon about their early impressions of FSU during his visit.

"They're my guys. They say they love it. They say it has actually helped develop their game a lot," David said.

"Trey Benson, he was with me at Oregon, came over me, came with an injury also. His body is getting right and he's feeling good, getting ready for the season."

Like Benson, who is coming back from a knee injury, David is coming off an injury. He missed the spring at Oregon due to shoulder surgery, but he anticipates he'll be ready in time for the season now that he's four months post-operation.

"I'm about 17 (weeks) out of surgery so I've still got some developing to do on it but it will be better."

After concluding his visit Sunday morning, he said he was going to take some time to think and discuss things with his family. However, he admitted he doesn't have any more visits on the horizon, so it seems a decision could be coming in the near future.

Could FSU add a late 2022 high-school recruit?

At first glance, Ayobami Tifase could pass for another transfer target when you see him on a college campus.

During his FSU official visit over the weekend, he measured in at 6-foot-3.5 and 311 pounds. But despite his size, the Towson, Md. product is still finishing up his high school career.

And after reclassifying from the 2023 class to 2022, he could arrive at FSU as soon as this week if he chooses the Seminoles. He's set to choose in the next few days between FSU, Arkansas, Virginia Tech and UConn.

"I was very happy, but very scared," Tifase said when asked about his ability to reclassify.

"I have these four schools, and what am I going to pick in this short amount of time? It’s very scary, but I feel like have the right people around me and the right knowledge about this place and every other place for them to really know."

Tifase currently ranks as the No. 53 defensive lineman in the 2023 class per 247Sports. He visited FSU after trips to Arkansas and VT less than two months after the Seminoles offered him in April.

But that relatively short recruitment hasn't stopped him from building strong relationships with members of the FSU coaching staff.

"Amazing guy. Is he like that every day? Amazing guy. I trust that guy," Tifase said of FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

"He’s very energetic, wise and that’s like me all the time so I love that energy."

He's struck up a similarly strong relationship with FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins.

"He never let go of communication. We talk probably twice a day every day," Tifase said.

"The more they kept recruitment me and recruiting me made me more interested to come here and visit."

If Tifase were to commit to the Seminoles, he would be the third defensive tackle in their 2022 class, joining true freshmen Bishop Thomas and Daniel Lyons, both of whom enrolled back in January.

Tifase said he would have to academically redshirt his first year of college in order to get right for his future. However, being able to do that while working in FSU's strength and conditioning program to further improve his impressive form would be a very nice head start on his future.

Especially considering he thought he was going to have one more year of high school not too long ago.

Will FSU get another commit onboard as a signee?

While Lafayette, Ala. offensive lineman and FSU commit Antavious Woody announced he had signed with the Seminoles back in February, FSU never announced his official addition to its 2022 class.

Though he had been committed to FSU since June of 2021, there were concerns about the likelihood that Woody's grades would be in good enough shape for him to qualify academically at FSU.

After a few months of uncertainty on this front, it now seems that Woody has done enough to be able to enroll at FSU. He shared on social media Saturday that he's visiting FSU Monday.

It's still unclear if he'll be enrolling then or returning later in the month to officially join the Seminoles, but either way it will be another boost up front for the Seminoles. Rivals lists Woody as the No. 14 guard in the 2022 class while 247Sports has him as the No. 46 interior offensive lineman in the class.

Should he enroll, Woody would become the sixth high-school offensive lineman in FSU's 2022 class, joining Julian Armella, Jaylen Early, Qae'Shon Sapp, Daughtry Richardson and Kanaya Charlton.

Add the three transfer additions, and FSU has brought in nine offensive linemen this offseason, another significant step in the right direction for an FSU position group on the rise.

Florida State football 2022 newcomers

Dante Anderson, DL, 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Miami, Fla./Homestead Senior

Julian Armella, OL, 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Miami Beach, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas

Trey Benson, RB, 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Greenville, Miss./St. Joseph Catholic/Oregon

Tatum Bethune, LB, 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, Miami, Fla./Miami Central/UCF

Kanaya Charlton, OL, 6-foot-5, 355 pounds, Brunswick, Ga./Brunswick

Brian Courtney, TE, 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Ashburn, Va./Independence

AJ Duffy, QB, 6-foot-2, 223 pounds, Murrieta, Calif./Rancho Verde

Jaylen Early, OL, 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, Duncanville, Texas/Duncanville

D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, 6-foot-2, 306 pounds, Waxhaw, N.C./Marvin Ridge/Charlotte University

Omar Graham Jr., LB, 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Stranahan

Bless Harris, OL, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, New Orleans, La./St. Augustine HS/Lamar

Aaron Hester, DL, 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, Jacksonville, Fla./Fletcher

Rodney Hill, RB, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, Statesboro, Ga./Bulloch Academy

Kayden Lyles, OL, 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, Tampa, Fla./Middleton HS (Wisc.)/Wisconsin

Daniel Lyons, DL, 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Miami, Fla./Homestead Senior

Jerrale Powers, TE, 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, Arlington, Texas/Duncanville

Sam McCall, DB, 6-foot-1, 182 pounds, Lakeland, Fla./Lake Gibson

Mycah Pittman, WR, 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, Tampa, Fla./Calabasas HS (Calif.)/Oregon

Daughtry Richardson, OL, 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, Miami, Fla./Miami Central

Qae’shon Sapp, OL, 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, Leesburg, Ga./Lee County

Deuce Spann, WR, 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, St. Petersburg, Fla./Lakewood HS/Illinois

Azareye’h Thomas, DB, 6-foot-2, 181 pounds, Niceville, Fla./Niceville

Bishop Thomas, DL, 6-foot-2, 295 pounds, New Orleans, La./Bishop Moore Catholic (Fla.)

Greedy Vance, DB, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Kenner, La./Edna Karr HS/Louisville

Jared Verse, DL, 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Dayton, Ohio/Central Columbia HS (Penn.)/Albany

Johnny Wilson, WR, 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, Pacoima, Calif./Calabasas HS/Arizona State

Winston Wright, Jr., WR, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, Savannah, Ga./Memorial Day School/West Virginia

