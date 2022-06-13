ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

Police: Florida woman unintentionally fires gun, killing boy

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
(Kali9/Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a woman mishandled and fired a gun unintentionally, killing a boy in a Florida home.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said the woman and boy were family members, but did not offer any details on their relationship nor the age of the boy.

“The firearm was discharged unintentionally due to negligence and mishandling,” the news release said.

Officers responded to a home in Pembroke Pines, Florida and found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police said all parties are cooperating in the investigation.

