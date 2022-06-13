7-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home

There will be plenty of cleanup in central North Carolina after a storm came tearing through on Thursday — toppling trees and shaking residents. In Fuquay-Varina, a lightning strike was likely started a fire at an abandoned barn, fire officials said, while high winds whipped up flames at a home off N.C. Highway 42. The fire starting in a carport, before destroying much of the house, flames so large they took firefighters nearly a half hour to bring under control.

DURHAM, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO