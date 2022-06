WEWS: Daniel Flannery, director of the Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education, discussed the rise in hate groups in Ohio. “We need to not dismiss it as unimportant,” Flannery said. “Certainly not overreact unnecessarily, but to be diligent in terms of what this might mean for behavior, for potential violence, for people acting out when certain events occur, and there are many that are coming up for it.”

