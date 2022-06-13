ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lori Harvey Took A Note From Her Ex's Playbook And Already Removed All Traces Of Michael B. Jordan From Social

By Carly Levy
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

Some say that after a breakup, it’s best to remove traces of your ex from digital spheres to avoid reliving the memories you used to cherish. This can mean removing this person from your social media accounts as well as deleting photos of them from your phone. After her rumored breakup with actor Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey seemingly decided to rip a page out of her ex Future’s playbook by removing all traces of the Creed actor from her social media accounts.

If you were to look at Lori Harvey’s Instagram account right now, you wouldn’t even think she had any history with Michael B. Jordan. This model has a number of beautiful photos of herself, including the time she went full Disney princess on the red carpet . However, it looks like the Black Panther actor still has traces of Harvey on his Instagram account. Considering the assumed breakup between the two of them is very complicated , it appears that Jordan still cares very much for his former love--at least enough to keep photos of her on his social.

The inspiration behind Lori Harvey’s “leave no traces” social media activity could be the inspiration of her first ex, rapper Future. The 25-year-old model was with Future starting in 2018. When they broke up in August 2020, Harvey, at the time, hardly acknowledged their relationship as she was very private on social media. Future, on the other hand, reportedly deleted all photos of his ex on social media and even dissed her in his lyrics when he was featured in 42 Dugg’s song “Maybach.” With no musical background that we know of, I doubt Lori Harvey will be writing any songs about Michael B. Jordan anytime soon.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan were considered one of those couples that were so adorable that it hurt. While their dating life started as speculation, they let the world know they were official by posting vacation photos of the two of them on social media. This young socialite has said that the key to her relationship with the 35-year-old actor was to always communicate with each other and keep the friendship alive. But with no photos of Jordan on her social media feed, this alleged breakup might have been hard on her. The pair did have their challenges when they were together like having to miss each other while the Fruitvale Station actor was filming the upcoming movie release of Creed III.

As for the cause of this reported breakup , an inside source to Lori Harvey said that the young pair wanted different things. While Michael B. Jordan was looking to take their relationship to the next level, Harvey was reportedly not in a place to commit right now. With Jordan being a decade her senior, it makes sense that she is not looking for a long-term commitment at the moment. The source also says that as sad as it was for her that their relationship did not work out, she is ready to move on. Removing photos of their time together would seem like a good way to start over.

Michael B. Jordan will have plenty of projects to keep himself busy coming up. You can find him in the superhero series Raising Dion on your Netflix subscription as well as be up to date with CinemaBlend on the goings on of Creed III.

Comments / 1

BM H
4d ago

I thought perhaps they would be together a little longer than this, but he seemed to be out of his element with this VERY materialistic family. it wasn't any secret the age difference from the onset so why would be a surprise that the mature Jordan would want something more than a fling. I was taken aback of the comments and shade from Steven Harvey the Step Dad seemed kinda abrasive. the taking down the photos..hmm can come across a bit pity if there wasn't any kind of abuse. It appears that the relationship meant more to him than her. Some comments I have seen is that he could do better. At least play with the kids that want to play with you.

Reply
8
Related
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline

While Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey weren’t shy about hiding their love for each other during their romance, the twosome called it quits less than two years into their relationship. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lori Harvey’s mom seemingly shades Michael B Jordan with cryptic post after split

Lori Harvey’s mom Marjorie Harvey has shared a cryptic post on social media just days after her daughter’s split from Michael B Jordan. The subtle shade comes after husband Steve Harvey spoke publicly about the former couple’s split for the first time.On Tuesday, the mother of seven shared a video message from actress Jennifer Lewis to her Instagram Story. "You sit in s**t too long, it stops smelling," Lewis said in the six-second clip. "So come the f**k outta there."While it is unclear if the video message was directed toward Michael B Jordan, fans seemed to believe that Marjorie...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Lori Harvey
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Filmed Having 3-Way Kiss In Middle Of The Club

Bow Wow was caught on cam making out with three ladies at the club over the weekend but is now blaming it on his alter ego. The video got quite the reaction from fans, who were quick to clown Bow Wow for another one of his bizarre antics. “They kissing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playbook#Social#Future
TMZ.com

Master P Declared Single in Divorce with Estranged Wife

Master P has been split from his estranged wife for over a decade, but he's only now been officially declared a single man in the eyes of the law. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Master P and Sonya Miller are officially no longer a couple ... it remains to be seen if their divorce is totally finalized or if they still have some things to work out.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Black Enterprise

Daddy’s Girl But Watch the Curls! Blue Ivy Carter Warns Dad Jay-Z From Messing Up Her Curly ‘Do

For 10-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, not even her billionaire hip-hop mogul of a father is exempt from potentially messing up a cute curly do. Newsweek reported that rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z and his daughter attended an NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at San Francisco’s Chase Center. Blue Ivy, adorably resembling her mother, singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, sat courtside with her dad wearing a black leather motorcycle jacket before being caught on camera during a loving father-daughter moment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Removes Profile Pictures On Social Media & Fans Are Convinced An Album Is Coming

It’s been more than six years since Beyonce released a full-length studio album with new music, but fans are convinced that a new record could finally be on the way! On June 8, the Beyhive went wild when Beyonce deleted her profile pictures on all of her social media pages. While all of the rest of her content still lives, her profile pictures are now totally empty. The immediate theory is that Bey has a big announcement coming, and after such a long wait for new music, fans are hopeful that this small online change could mean a 7th album is imminent.
MUSIC
Distractify

What Are NeNe Leakes's Kids Up to Now? Here's the Scoop

One of the most talked-about reality stars is Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes. Not only is she a reality TV star, but she’s also a television presenter, actress, author, fashion designer, businesswoman, and social media influencer. A lot of people are focused on her current relationship, as...
DRINKS
Page Six

Gayle King continues to rock one heel, one clog after injury

Gayle King is still rocking the one-clog lewk. The “CBS Mornings” co-host, 67, interviewed Tyler Perry at a Tribeca Film Festival event Monday wearing one two-toned stiletto and one pastel floral clog along with a gray ankle brace. The “Madea” creator, 52, noted the unusual footwear choice, telling King, “I’m loving the shoes, Gayle,” prompting her to divulge, “I have this thing called Achilles tendinitis, so it’s all good,” People reported. King went on to explain, “Tyler goes, ‘Why don’t you just put on both clogs?’ I go, ‘Because it’s fashion, Tyler. I don’t want people thinking I’m wearing these clogs just because....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
114K+
Followers
34K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy