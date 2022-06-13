Diablo IV is finally coming in 2023

"Diablo Immortal" has been all over the news, and not for the reasons Blizzard Entertainment probably wanted it to. While the gameplay itself has been met with mostly decent marks, the pay-to-win style microtransactions of "Diablo Immortal" have caused an outcry from the franchise's hardcore fanbase, leading to the game passing an unfortunate milestone and receiving some of the lowest scores in Blizzard's history. One calculation concluded that in order to fully upgrade one's character in the game once hitting a "level cap," it would cost players upwards of $110,000 to achieve that feat. Needless to say, this revelation has muddied virtually every discussion as it relates to "Diablo Immortal," a game that was already controversial due to it originally being a mobile-exclusive as opposed to a AAA release on a more traditional platform such as the PC (though this would be later rectified).

