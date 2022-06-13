Diablo IV is finally coming in 2023

Despite its parent company being embroiled in several controversies, Activision has continued to press on with its highly successful "Call of Duty" series. Though the past few years have been somewhat hit-and-miss for the publisher due to issues with in-game cheating, 2019's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" reboot was a critical success and, like most of its predecessors, performed well in the marketplace. In 2020, "Modern Warfare" was conjoined with "Warzone," a battle royale mode that has also enjoyed its fair share of success and has since cultivated its own fanbase. Recently, Activision has announced sequels to both titles, with "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" set to release in October and "Warzone 2.0" to follow shortly after.
Comments / 0