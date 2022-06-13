Rocheport Hall of Fame inducts long-serving postmaster family

Major Vince S. Rice, commander of the Administrative Services Bureau, will retire on July 1, 2022, after 32 years of service. Rice was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 1990, as a member of the 63rd Recruit Class. After graduating from the Academy, he was assigned to Troop F, Zone 9, Montgomery, and Gasconade counties. On July 1, 1995, he was promoted to corporal and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 8, Callaway County. Rice was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 12, Osage, and Gasconade counties on September 1, 1997. On October 15, 2006, he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the Professional Standards Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO. Rice was promoted to captain on June 1, 2011, and designated director of the Professional Standards Division.

