Rocheport, MO

Rocheport Hall of Fame inducts long-serving postmaster family

By Jonathan Jain, Columbia Missourian
KOMU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHEPORT — A family who ran the Rocheport Post Office for almost a century was posthumously inducted into the town's hall of fame Sunday afternoon. U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the highest-ranking member of the Postal Service, sent a statement to congratulate the multi-generational postmaster family. "Your family...

www.komu.com

